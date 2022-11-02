OPINION: Researching Jane's life told me how vital it is to gauge happiness

Opinion

Last summer I took part in a research and development theatre piece which was based on the life story of a remarkable woman who is known the world over for her study of social and family interactions among wild chimpanzees.

She is, of course, the English primatologist Jane Goodall.

I was musician and also composer on the project and, as I discovered more about her life and love for the chimpanzees and the climate, I became hooked and wanted to learn more about her life.

The team met in person in Bristol for the first time and, after introductions, it was time to work with the actors and explore the different ways Jane’s life could be told.

It's interesting how the human mind can get used to working the same way all the time but, when challenged, it can really make us question our ways of approaching uncomfortable situations.

As day two approached, the director started by asking everyone openly how they were feeling that morning. I did wonder about the reason behind it as it was clear that we were all there to develop the theatre piece.

However, as one by one we all shared how we were feeling that morning I began to understand the reason for the exercise. What was the best way to gauge how your team was feeling?

How could our director best accommodate everyone without knowing whether or not you had slept well, if you were excited to be there or even if there were complications going on in life and you were only just holding it all together.

This exercise, therefore, allowed our director to understand how everyone was feeling before each work day started and what was also fascinating was that she would check with everyone in the group at the end of the day to ask ‘how are you feeling now’ and as the work progressed we were all feeling much better.

I was the eldest by quite a few years on this project and the first day the director did the check I wondered why we didn’t just get on with the project and not waste time.

However, as the days went by I realised the importance of the exercise. By checking in with everyone she was able to tailor the day differently and it actually helped in our productivity as a team.

The exercise has been on my mind ever since and I have used it many times before we start rehearsals with the African Choir of Norfolk and it also made me question how interested we really are when asking someone ‘how are you’?

What answer are we really looking for?

Many years ago while still living in the city I shared a house with a Russian girl who couldn’t get her head around the way everyone asked her how she was. She found it difficult to know how to answer in a way appropriate to the intention of the question.

In our current world there are more and more cases of the pressures of life causing many to have mental breakdowns and I am beginning to wonder if ‘keeping calm and carrying on’ really is the right approach or whether we need to find other ways of dealing with the stresses of life.

I was fascinated to learn about the fourth King of Bhutan, King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, who in 1972 coined the phrase 'Gross National Happiness'. The phrase implies that happiness is more important than ‘Gross Domestic Product’.

The concept suggests that sustainable development should take a holistic approach towards notions of progress and give equal importance to non-economic aspects of wellbeing.

Since then the idea of Gross National Happiness (GNH) has influenced Bhutan’s economic and social policy, and also captured the imagination of others far beyond its borders.

If that were to be adopted across the world, what a happy human race we would all be.