Is next election being decided right now?

Opinion

Boris Johnson flanked by the rebels who have now tried to topple his government - Credit: PA

Richard Porritt thinks the outcome of the next general election will hinge on what the Conservative party does next ...

Surely these are final days of Boris Johnson's premiership?

The sensational - and co-ordinated, don't for a second think this isn't a plot - resignations of two of his best ministers is a hammer blow to an already seriously shaky Number 10.

The prime minister has been limping on for weeks now. His approval ratings are through the floor.

Many Conservative top brass were quietly hoping he would fall on his sword after the no confidence vote.

But Mr Johnson is about as self aware as a concrete block. Add to that a gigantic, runaway ego and the truth is the PM probably still believes he can get over this and even continue towards the next election.

But it's over now. And the Tory party will have to decide if it will be their electoral hopes or Mr Johnson's political career that dies.

If the opposition were stronger he would have probably gone already.

But now he could end up fighting a war on two fronts. A rebel faction within his own party led by heavy weights such as Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak will perhaps be even more formidable that Sir Keir Starmer.

This was a plan to topple the PM. And it may yet work. But if it doesn't happen soon it could drag on for months.

Many of Mr Johnson's other ministers - those who have backed him - know they are not employable in any other administration.

And so the country may well end up - short-term at least - with a zombie government with a cabinet sadly very much lacking in talent.

And all this happens as the country is in the grip of a cost of living crisis and fighting a proxy war with a world power led by a madman in Europe.

It's a worrying state of affairs.

Last night loyal sources of the PM said he would go on. But others feared he would.

The Tory party has always been brutal when it comes to ditching failing leaders - from their beloved Margaret Thatcher to Theresa May.

So many are now asking why is Mr Johnson being allowed to hang on?

The next few days will determine the next government of Great Britain - not what happens on any future campaign trial.

The Conservatives have some very serious decisions to make.