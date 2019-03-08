Norfolk Police teams win international award

Operation Moonshot has scooped an international prize at the World Class Policing Awards. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Norfolk Police's Operation Moonshot has gained international recognition by winning a World Class Policing Award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Its innovation in tackling and preventing crime saw the force emerge victorious over 54 finalists at the new event.

You may also want to watch:

Presented by broadcaster Jeremy Vine at the Grosvenor Hotel in London, the awards were created to recognise the collaborative nature of police work and the outstanding examples from officers and operations across the globe.

Operation Moonshot's incredible results since its 2016 launch have seen it identify, disrupt and catch criminals on the county's roads through specialist training, intelligence and the use of automatic number plate recognition.

High-risk offenders and organised crime groups have been caught by the teams in what judges described as an "extremely impressive operation".

A spokesman said: "This is a brilliant operation helping to disrupt crime and keep communities safe."