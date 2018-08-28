Search

City Centre charity to throw farewell banquet for outgoing Bishop

PUBLISHED: 10:25 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:50 10 January 2019

Former Bishop of Norwich, Graham James. Picture: OPEN

Archant

A city-centre youth charity is throwing a farewell banquet to its outgoing patron, Bishop Graham James ahead of his retirement.

The Bishop has been patron of OPEN Youth Trust (OPEN), in Norwich since its launch in 2005.

Now, to thank him for his support, on January 25, the charity are throwing a farewell banquet to honour the Bishop’s work and the many lives he has touched while in his role as Bishop and patron of the charity.

Taking place on Burns Night the banquet will feature a three-course meal, cameos from national treasures and a question and answer session with Bishop Graham.

John Gordon-Saker, chief executive of OPEN Youth Trust, said: “Bishop Graham will be sorely missed and this farewell banquet is our way of thanking him for his leadership and unwavering support for our work with young people.”

Further information and tickets are available via opennorwich.ticketsolve.com/shows/873600473 or by contacting Angela Brett, OPEN’s development manager on 01603 252117.

