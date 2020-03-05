Open up at Open: Major new event dedicated to improving Norfolk's mental health takes place today

Today, a major all-day event focusing on mental ill health, covering everything from real life stories to where to find support from takes place in Norwich.

Organised by the Eastern Daily Press, Open Up at Open is taking place in Open on Bank Plain and will focus on the many issues around mental health which directly impact the people of Norfolk.

There's no need to buy a ticket or sign-up anywhere, people are simply invited to drop in for a session or two, or stay for the whole day if able.

The day will kick off with a live broadcast debate hosted by BBC Radio Norfolk, followed by discussions on topics such as mental health in children, standards of care and Sir Norman Lamb's new dedicated mental health charity.

There will also be talks from people including the actor Joe Tracini, blogger Carly Rowena and former police officer Steve Hunt who will be sharing their own experiences, offering real-life advice and support to help spread the message that no-one facing mental ill health is alone.

There will be the opportunity to unwind and have a go at a beginner's yoga session, breathing or mindfulness workshop hosted by Barley Green from The Yoga Tree.

A number of mental health charities and organisation will also be at the event, providing information about their work and specialisms.

The actor Joe Tracini, who will speaking at the event, said: "Just come along and talk to someone or stand at the back. If there's going to be a safe place to attend a mental health event, then Norwich is going to be the safest in the world."

Gemma Lambert, from Liam Lambert Construction which is sponsoring the event added: "[Mental health] is just one of those things which is so big now, in so many ways and it just needs to be addressed.

"There's always someone who knows someone in one way or another [who has been affected by a mental health condition], so if we can help in any way we will."

Here's the full line up of the day:

8.30am - Doors will open for people to come and say hello and speak to a number of charities which will have information stands at the event.

8.55am - Introduction and welcome from David Powles, editor-in-chief of the EDP and Evening News

9am - Live BBC Radio Norfolk breakfast debate asking the question; 'How can we build a nation that can handle its mental health?'

- On the panel will be: Norman Lamb, Dawn Peri, Dr Dan Dalton, NSFT Chief Medical Officer and Philip Eke, chief executive of Mind.

10.15am -Q&A with Norman Lamb on his Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund

11.30am - 1.30pm - A series of talks from people who will be sharing personal experiences on the topic of mental health (times may change slightly)

- 11.30am - Joe Tracini - '10 things I hate about me'

- 11.50am - Steve Hunt - 'A trip to the edge and back'

- 12.10pm - Carly Rowena - 'Balancing motherhood, self-employment and mental health'

- 12.50pm - Craig Hill - 'Overcoming my demons to help others'

- 1.10pm - Naomi Farrow - 'My story of post-natal depression, being bipolar and setting up a charity'

1.30pm - 'My Child and their Wellbeing' Panel

- A discussion on child and young people's mental health aimed at parents

2.30pm - Breathing workshop

3pm - Norwich Together - Tackling Loneliness

- A talk one what an organisation is doing to help reduce loneliness

4pm - Mental health in the workplace

-A discussion on mental health in the workplace featuring speakers who have suffered ill health at work and practioners

5pm - Free to attend yoga workshop with Barley Green from The Yoga Tree

5.30pm - Free to attend Meditation workshop with Barley Green from The Yoga Tree

6pm - Event finishes