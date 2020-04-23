Search

Advanced search

OPEN staff say farewell to historic building a week on from charity’s collapse

PUBLISHED: 11:13 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 23 April 2020

OPEN Youth Trust chief executive Laura Rycroft. Picture: Jordan Hudson/OPEN Norwich

OPEN Youth Trust chief executive Laura Rycroft. Picture: Jordan Hudson/OPEN Norwich

Archant

Departing staff of a charity which went into liquidation a week ago have been clearing their belongings from the famous city building it has been forced to vacate.

Laura Rycroft, chief executive of OPEN Norwich Photo: OPEN NorwichLaura Rycroft, chief executive of OPEN Norwich Photo: OPEN Norwich

Last week, OPEN Norwich announced it would be entering liquidation, with the Covid-19 outbreak proving to be the final straw for the charity, which has spent 15 years supporting thousands of young people  across the county.

The collapse has left more than 80 staff members without jobs, and yesterday they entered the building on Bank Plain for the last time as employees, collecting any property that had been left inside when the liquidators took over.

Laura Rycroft, chief executive of OPEN Norwich, said it was “a very sad moment” but hoped that the charity’s good work in the past would not be forgotten.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “Lots of people have been in touch wanting to find a way to save it but I sadly think it’s past that – I just hope there is some way that the building can be put to a similar community use in the future because there is such a big need for something like it.

“Everybody is still so sad about what has happened and it will really be missed – people were really desperate to try and save it so it is nice to see how much what we did was clearly valued.”

Any equipment owned by the charity, including sound and lighting equipment for the events, will be taken on by the liquidator, while the building itself will remain under the ownership of the Lind Trust.

Mrs Rycroft added: “Our youth team are continuing to signpost the young people we work with to alternatives, however that can only continue until the end of the month.

“All we can really do now is say how sad we are and how sorry we are about what has happened. We now really want to celebrate what we have done in the past and what we meant to people.

“I really hope in the future the building can be put to good use  for something similar as it lent itself so well to what we were doing.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Husband and father who took his own life was facing bankruptcy

Steven Hill,of Sheringham, who died in October last year. Photo: Police

B&Q reopens two Norfolk stores during lockdown

B&Q at the Pasteur Road retail park in Great Yarmouth is among the latest stores to reopen Picture: Google Maps

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Former Norfolk RAF base used to temporarily house asylum seekers

Security warning signs up on new fencing at the old Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall which is being used to house people during the Coronavirus outbreak Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Staff who lost their jobs at three hotels win High Court case for redundancy

Anthony Salter, who was a breakfast chef and lost his job and home. He has since found new employment and a place to live. Pic: submitted

Husband and father who took his own life was facing bankruptcy

Steven Hill,of Sheringham, who died in October last year. Photo: Police

Norfolk house builder to reopen sites next month

Sites under construction by Taylor Wimpey (pictured) will reopen next month. Picture: supplied

Man’s body was found at derelict building, inquest told

An inquest was opened into the death of Alan Cooper. Picture: Norfolk police

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman
Drive 24