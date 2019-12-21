Search

Open Christmas meal event given major boost by accountants

PUBLISHED: 14:00 21 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:00 21 December 2019

Pictured with some of the food and drink destined for Great Yarmouth Open Christmas are (from left) Jayne Fewkes (Lovewell Blake), Edmund Weaver and Lee Scane (Aldi) and Julie Jones (Lovewell Blake) Picture: Newman Associates PR

An event that provides solace and free food and drink to those less fortunate than others on Christmas Day in Great Yarmouth has been given a boost from a chartered accountants and a local supermarket.

Staff at Lovewell Blake's Yarmouth office have been busy collecting donations of food and cash to support Great Yarmouth Open Christmas, which will provide Christmas lunch, company and entertainment to around 400 people in the town's Minster on Christmas Day.

Now the town's Aldi has stepped in to boost their efforts with a donation of extra food - for the fourth year running.

Jayne Fewkes, who has co-ordinated the support at Lovewell Blake, said: "As well as donations of food, our generous staff have also given us cash to boost the appeal.

"We contacted Aldi to see whether we could have some vouchers to help us make that money go further when it came to buying items for Open Christmas - and we were delighted when they came back and said they would do better than that, and give us a whole trolley of products from their shelves."

The donation will be added to the growing stockpile of festive produce at Lovewell Blake's North Quay offices, which will be handed over to Open Christmas organisers a few days before the event.

Attendees at the event will also be able to pull a cracker after staff at Lovewell Blake contacted IG Design, parent company of cracker maker Tom Smith, which then sent 500 crackers free of charge to help the festivities.

"Aldi is delighted to help," said assistant store manager Lee Scane.

"At Christmas time it is important that everybody has something to feel festive about, and Great Yarmouth Open Christmas is there to provide that. It is important that local businesses work together to help people, especially at Christmas."

Great Yarmouth Open Christmas 2019 takes place from 11.30am to 3pm at the Minster.

The day is completely free, and everyone attending is given a traditional Christmas lunch, company, entertainment and transport if required. Further details can be found at www.openchristmasgreatyarmouth.org

