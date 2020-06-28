Search

EDP debate will ask what next for Norfolk and Waveney’s charities?

PUBLISHED: 06:30 29 June 2020

Our webinar will look at the challenges facing charities. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Our webinar will look at the challenges facing charities. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Circumstances shaped by the coronavirus pandemic have thrust charities across Norfolk and Suffolk into an unprecedented situation.

Norfolk Community Foundation chief executive Claire Cullens. Picture: Norfolk Community FoundationNorfolk Community Foundation chief executive Claire Cullens. Picture: Norfolk Community Foundation

Lockdown forced them to close shops and social distancing put a stop to fundraising activity almost overnight, causing many to send out urgent calls for financial support.

But charities which have been badly hit by the pandemic will be on the front line of helping communities to recover from Covid-19, now and in the future when the economic fall out of the pandemic takes hold.

That is why the Eastern Daily Press’ next Zoom webinar will be on what the future holds for Norfolk and Waveney’s charities.

Taking place at 11am on Friday, July 3, the public discussion will feature an expert panel including Simon Wright, chief executive of Nelson’s Journey, Claire Cullens, chief executive of Norfolk Community Foundation, Hugo Stevenson, from the Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal, and Tim Sweeting of YMCA Norfolk.

Simon Wright, the chief executive of charity Nelson's Journey. Picture: Simon WrightSimon Wright, the chief executive of charity Nelson's Journey. Picture: Simon Wright

You may also want to watch:

Members of the public and representatives of other charities are also being invited to join the debate.

David Powles, editor of Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, who will host the debate, said: “This is the latest in a series of online webinars looking at the implications of Covid-19 for a series of key areas in Norfolk and coming up with ways in which those sectors can recover.

“Previous debates on schools, tourism and arts and culture made for a fascinating, constructive 45 minutes and I’m sure this will be no different.

Norfolk YMCA chief executive Tim Sweeting. Picture: Denise BradleyNorfolk YMCA chief executive Tim Sweeting. Picture: Denise Bradley

“Our army of charities do so much great work in this region, yet there cannot be one out there which hasn’t been badly hit by the events of the last few months. It’s vital, therefore, we start to look at what some of the ideas are to help them to recover and carry on their great work.”

The online discussion, which is a continuation of the EDP’s Open House debate series, will take place Zoom at 11am on Friday, July 3.

If you wish to take part or watch the webinar then please email sabrina.johnson@archant.co.uk

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

