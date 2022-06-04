Open Farm Sunday will offer a glimpse into country life

Open Farm Sunday will welcome visitors onto farms across East Anglia on June 12 - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to East Anglia's farms when the countryside's annual family open day returns next weekend.

Open Farm Sunday will be held on June 12, organised by LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming).

Farms across the region will throw open their gates to show the public how their food is produced and what farmers do to manage the environment.

They range from major vegetable and salad growers and historic arable estates to dairies and mixed family farms - offering a mix of farm tours, livestock experiences, nature hunts and machinery demonstrations.

In north Norfolk, public events are being held at the Holkham Farming Company and Deepdale Farm in Burnham Deepdale, and in mid Norfolk people can visit Castle Farm at Swanton Morley or Gressenhall Farm near Dereham.

Near Great Yarmouth, Edfords Care Farm in Mautby and The Grange at Rollesby will both welcome visitors.

Other events include those being held at Old Hall Farm in Woodton near Bungay, Hundred River Farm at Sotterley near Beccles, and OW Wortley and Sons at Holmebrink Farm in Methwold.

And in the Fens, there are open days at G's Fresh at Barway, near Ely, and Park Farm in Thorney, Cambridgeshire.

One of the events happening the following weekend on June 19 is at Dann's Farm in North Tuddenham, near Dereham.

Dairy farmer Simon Dann said the event was delayed as his team team is taking animals and ice creams to help other farms' events on June 12 - typical of the collaborative effort which drives the day's success.

Simon Dann with his son Alex and some of their dairy cattle at Dann's Farm, North Tuddenham

Dann's Farm will be offering tractor and trailer rides, vintage farm machinery displays and demonstrations of how the family milks its 400 dairy cows and makes its signature ice creams - as well as stands where people can ask questions to industry experts.

Mr Dann said: "We are trying to build awareness of linking agricultural production with the end product, and that will hopefully stand us in good stead for the future.

"We get a number of people at Open Farm Sunday saying they didn't understand what happens to the cows or what goes on in the real world. Being a livestock farm, we can take them on a guided tour and they can talk to vets and nutritionists on site."

Simon Dann with his dairy cattle at Dann's Farm in North Tuddenham - one of the participating farms in this year's Open Farm Sunday

Annabel Shackleton, LEAF Open Farm Sunday manager, said the nationwide initiative will help visitors "discover more about the story of your food, and see the industry’s commitment to sustainability, biodiversity, food production and a well-managed countryside".

Most LEAF Open Farm Sunday events are free, but some may require pre-booking. For more information on local events see www.farmsunday.org.

Open Farm Sunday will welcome visitors onto farms across East Anglia on June 12




