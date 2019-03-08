Cancer support charity hosting open day this Friday

Find out more about the work of Star Throwers in Wymondham at the event.

Star Throwers is a local cancer support charity based in Wymondham, Norfolk, dedicated to supporting people with cancer and their carers, from diagnosis through to life after cancer. Since Dr Henry Mannings founded the charity 10 years ago it has supported over 2,000 people who have been affected by cancer.

The centre is a safe haven for affected by cancer to get the support that their body and mind needs during diagnosis, treatment, palliative care and remission. One of the vitally important services provided is cancer information sessions with a nurse, which support people to take control of their cancer journey, helping them become well-informed about their cancer and all of their treatment options - including clinical trials and alternative treatments.

Free complementary and supportive services are available to help people cope with the effects of their cancer and cancer treatments. Holistic wellbeing services include one-one therapies such as massage, acupuncture, reflexology, reiki and hypnotherapy, and group therapies, from yoga to relaxation, patchwork and writing for wellbeing. There are weekly counsellors available to offer talking therapies, including bereavement counselling. These therapies can help improve the overall wellbeing of cancer patients and their carers - relieving stress, anxiety, side effects such as hot flushes and pain relief.

Nutrition talks are available for those with a cancer diagnosis, giving evidence based guidelines around nutrition and healthy eating, one-to-one advice is available to help support patients nutritionally during a cancer diagnosis and post-treatment.

Star Throwers also offers a lymphoedema service run by the charity's qualified lymphoedema therapist providing information, support and treatment for those who have been diagnosed with or who have had cancer that are either of risk of developing lymphoedema or would like to discuss any aspect of lymphoedema, its risk factors and self-support.

The support Star Throwers provides is free of charge and is available to cancer patients and their carers aged 18+. Find out more here or call 01953 423304 or go along to the next Open Day this Friday (August 2) from 10am to 4pm, where you can meet staff, volunteers and therapists and book a free trial treatment.

Fundraising and events

We are incredibly grateful to those who support and fundraise for Star Throwers, we do not receive any government funding, therefore the support we receive from donations and fundraising is vital for enabling us to continue to provide our services.

We have lots of exciting events coming up this year, join us at our annual Garden Party on Saturday, August 10 from 11am to 2pm held in the beautiful gardens of the Star Throwers centre in Wymondham. We will also be holding our 'Walk, Run or Climb!' event at Old Buckenham Country Park on Sunday, September 29 - a chance to have a lovely day out with the family taking on the 1mile walk run or obstacle course.