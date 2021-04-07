Open air theatre set to return to Cromer this summer

Published: 2:47 PM April 7, 2021

Theatre fans enjoying a show in the open air outside North Lodgein Cromer during a previous summer. - Credit: Friends of North Lodge Park

Live open-air theatre is set to return to Cromer this summer with a line-up of fun performances for all ages.

The summer programme will feature a bicycle-powered spin on Macbeth, a family-friendly rendition of Gilbert and Sullivan's HMS Pinafore, a not very serious take on The Scarlet Pimpernel and will come to a close down the rabbit hole with Alice and Wonderland.

The shows are being arranged by the Friends of North Lodge Park and will take place on the lawn in front of North Lodge throughout June, July and August.

The programme will kick off on June 13, with Macbeth performed by all-female troupe Handlebards, followed by HMS Pinafore on July 24 performed by the award-winning Illyria company, Quill and Inkling's The Scarlet Pimpernel on August 8 and Boxtree Production's version of Alice in Wonderland on August 22.

For further details, including ticket prices, times and how to book visit: www.northlodgepark.org.uk



