What happened when The Only Way Is Essex was filmed in Norfolk?

Published: 10:00 PM May 9, 2021 Updated: 10:17 PM May 9, 2021

Stars and crew of the Only Way Is Essex film at the Dial House in Reepham. - Credit: Simon Finlay

As stars of the reality television show The Only Way Is Essex shivered on Cromer beach, the delights of Norfolk seemed to elude them.

An episode of the popular ITVBe show filmed in the county last month was screened on Sunday night.

TOWIE stars Dan Edgar, James 'Diags' Bennewith and Liam Gatsby tried their hand at surfing near Cromer's famous pier.

But, as a chilly Dan complained about the cold, while clutching a towel over his head, he declared: "I'd rather be in Essex".

Amber Turner, Dani Imbert, Courtney Green, Chloe Meadows and Chloe Brocket tucked into fish and chips from No1 Cromer on the beach.

Chloe Brocket did so while wearing socks on her hands while Dani was keen to ensure that pickles were included with her chips.

Filming saw stars stay in the Dial House hotel in Reepham - co-owned by Hannah Springham, who directs the show.

While tucking into a meal there, Gatbsy and Chloe Meadows got involved in an argument over her calling Roman 'handsome" before the group returned to Essex.

But, despite the cold weather - and the fact filming had to be done carefully due to Covid restrictions - Mrs Spingham revealed the group "loved" the area.

She said: "We had an empty hotel and I was filming the series and I just thought our hotel would be amazing for TOWIE because the rooms are all so fancy.

"Obviously it was also a great opportunity for our business to have people like that coming to stay because they've all got loads of followers and they loved it.

"They had a ball and it was a lot of fun, they are brilliant people, I feel quite protective of them because they get a lot of stick on social media and actually they're young, ambitious and they're making money, so why shouldn't they?

"They're really fun to be around, on the whole they were really well behaved and good as gold to work with."

Mrs Springham added that the show had provided a "massive boost" in bookings, adding: "It's a great kick-off as we reopen again in a week's time for about the 90th time."

She added: "What I would say without spoiling it for people, is that it's a really good episode and I'm just glad we didn't have any other customers in the hotel, because they were quite loud."