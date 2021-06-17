Tax in post: Only Fools and Horses van racks up fines

Published: 3:39 PM June 17, 2021 Updated: 3:42 PM June 17, 2021

Jerry Jarvis has received parking fines for his replica of the Trotter's three wheeler which is parked in Sheringham on the station car park. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Del Boy was well-known for close scrapes with the law in Only Fools and Horses, but one fan may have managed to outdo him.

Jerry Jarvis' replica three-wheeler has picked up numerous fines for not being taxed while parked in the town's station car park.

Mr Jarvis, from Sheringham, had intended to get the Reliant Regal on the road, however a missing part meant he was unable to MOT or tax the vehicle.

So he obtained a permit for the car park so it could be viewed by tourists.

However, he was unaware the vehicle could not be parked without being road legal, and the fines came rolling in.

Jerry Jarvis has received parking fines for his replica of the Trotter's three wheeler which is parked in Sheringham on the station car park. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

You may also want to watch:

But unlike his hero, Mr Jarvis decided against putting a sign in the window saying 'tax in post' and has instead now got an MOT as well as taxing and insuring the vehicle due to the money it was costing him in fines.

He said: "I thought because it wasn't taxed it would be allowed on the car park because of the permit.

"I'm a big fan, I love watching Del Boy, but I only really did it for a bit of a laugh, but it ended up costing me so much money that I've now got it back with an MOT, taxed and insured.

Jerry Jarvis has received parking fines for his replica of the Trotter's three wheeler which is parked in Sheringham on the station car park. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"I do realise now that it was my fault, I bought the permit thinking it was legal but obviously because it wasn't road worthy as such, I've been getting tickets.

"There's people taking pictures of it all day as it sits right on the corner of the car park."

The vehicle has a small difference to Del Boy's original with the sign on the back reading 'New York, Paris, Sheringham' rather than the Trotters home of Peckham.

Jerry Jarvis has received parking fines for his replica of the Trotter's three wheeler which is parked in Sheringham on the station car park. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mr Jarvis added: "Originally instead of the Trotters logo, it had my business name on, but I've had to rip all that off as well because I wasn't allowed to advertise on the car park as it wasn't a commercial vehicle.

"Legally I was wrong and it was my responsibility, I suppose it was typical Del Boy, getting into mischief and trying to bend the law."

Jerry Jarvis has received parking fines for his replica of the Trotter's three wheeler which is parked in Sheringham on the station car park. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan



