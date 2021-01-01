Take the huge quiz of the year

Quiz

Published: 12:00 PM January 1, 2021

How many of our questions will you get right? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Test your knowledge with our bumper batch of more than 100 questions, spanning everything from music and culture to food and drink and history

Food and Drink

1 Which county does the Bakewell tart come from?

2 How many segments are in most oranges?

3 True or false – coconut water can be used instead of blood plasma in emergency transfusions?

4 What is the main ingredient in black pudding?

5 Which animal’s milk is used for Roquefort cheese?

6 Which pasta’s translation from Italian means ‘little tongues’?

7 Which fish, traditionally caught off the East Anglian coast were known as silver darlings?

8 In which decade did McDonalds open in the UK?

9 Which brand made the Cabana chocolate bar in the 80s?

10 True or false – vinegar can melt pearls?

11 Which spirit is made from the blue agave plant?

12 What’s the hottest chilli in the world?

13 What is the most stolen food in the world?

14 What is nori?

15 True or false – limes float and lemons sink in water?

16 What is ceviche?

17 Where is the Clare Valley wine growing region?

18 In French gastronomy what are often referred to as diamonds of Perigord?

19 Which football club does Delia Smith co-own?

20 Which biscuit is named after an 18th century Italian leader?

Books

21 Name the creator of the literary spy George Smiley, who died in December.

22 One of the biggest hit TV shows of 2020 was Normal People – name the Irish novelist on whose book it was based.

23 Who was the winner of the Book of the Year award 2020 at the East Anglian Book Awards – and what is the name of their book?

24 Maggie O’Farrell won the Women’s Prize for Hamnet. Which playwright’s son is it inspired by?

25 Elena Ferrante returned with a new novel in 2020. What is it called?

26 Hilary Mantel completed her Wolf Hall trilogy this year. What is the title of the final book?

27 Pointless host Richard Osman’s debut novel The Thursday Murder Club was published in the autumn. His brother, Mat, also released his first book this year – which rock group is he bassist of?

28 Which book won the 2020 Booker Prize?

29 Which actor’s third memoir, about his decade-long quest to bring a film about Oscar Wilde’s last days to the big screen, is called To The End Of The World?

30 Caitlin Moran tackles middle age in her latest book. What is its title?

Here is a selection of famous first lines and last lines from novels – how many do you know?

31 “Someone must have been spreading lies about Josef K, for without having done anything wrong he was arrested one morning.”

32 “If you really want to hear about it, the first thing you’ll probably want to know is where I was born, and what my lousy childhood was like, and how my parents were occupied and all before they had me, and all that David Copperfield kind of c***, but I don’t feel like going into it, if you want to know the truth.”

33 “These are my New Year’s Resolutions: 1. I will help the blind across the road. 2. I will hang my trousers up. 3. I will put the sleeves back on my records. 4. I will not start smoking. 5. I will stop squeezing my spots. 6. I will be kind to the dog. 7. I will help the poor and ignorant. 8. After hearing the disgusting noises from downstairs last night, I have also vowed never to drink alcohol.”

34 “Marley was dead: to begin with.”

35 “Alice was beginning to get very tired of sitting by her sister on the bank, and of having nothing to do: once or twice she had peeped into the book her sister was reading, but it had no pictures or conversations in it, ‘and what is the use of a book,’ thought Alice, ‘without pictures or conversation?’”

36 “All children, except one, grow up.”

37 “When Mary Lennox was sent to Misselthwaite Manor to live with her uncle, everybody said she was the most disagreeable-looking child ever seen. It was true too. She had a little thin face and a little thin body, thin light hair and a sour expression.”

38 “So in America when the sun goes down and I sit on the old broken-down river pier watching the long, long skies over New Jersey and sense all that raw land that rolls in one unbelievable huge bulge over to the West Coast, and all that road going, all the people dreaming in the immensity of it, and in Iowa I know by now the children must be crying in the land where they let the children cry, and tonight the stars’ll be out, and don’t you know that God is Pooh Bear? the evening star must be drooping and shedding her sparkler dims on the prairie, which is just before the coming of complete night that blesses the earth, darkens all rivers, cups the peaks and folds the final shore in, and nobody, nobody knows what’s going to happen to anybody besides the forlorn rags of growing old, I think of Dean Moriarty, I even think of Old Dean Moriarty the father we never found, I think of Dean Moriarty.”

39 “So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past.”

40 “The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which.”



General knowledge

41 Which middle name do both John Lennon and Gary Lineker share?

42 Fat Man and Little Boy were code names for what in the 1940s?

43 Who was the UK prime minister on January 1, 2000?

44 What colour jersey does the winner of cycling’s Giro D’Italia wear?

45 Which measurement equates to 220 yards?

46 How many goals did Norwich City score in their last nine Premier League games of last season?

47 What is the only US states to begin with an A but not end in one?

48 Which tragic event did singer John Lydon and actress Kim Cattrall narrowly miss?

49 What is the longest English word which has all its letters in alphabetical order?

50 Which Shakespeare play is set in Albania?





Music

51 The first Glastonbury Festival took place in 1970. How much did a ticket cost?

52 Which artist has won the most Mercury Prizes?

53 Reading Festival has been taking place since 1961 – but what year did its sister festival Leeds Festival begin?

54 An ‘EGOT’ is a term used to describe someone who’s won four prestigious awards in the entertainment industry – an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and which other award?

55 Which Gallagher brother is older?

56 In 2014, the band U2 surprised everyone by automatically putting one of their albums on everyone’s iTunes library – what was this album called?

57 David Robert Jones is the birth name of which English musician?

58 Which American singer-songwriter is backed by the E Street Band?

59 What year did Geri Halliwell leave the Spice Girls?

60 Which world-famous and highly sought-after music producer has produced albums such as Beastie Boys’ ‘Licensed to Ill’, ‘Californication’ by Red Hot Chilli Peppers, and ‘21’ by Adele?

61 Which iconic nightclub became famous in the 1980s and 1990s due to its association with the ‘Madchester’ music scene?

62 V Festival was founded in 1996 by Richard Branson – but which Britpop artist was instrumental in its setting up?

63 In which year and country did the first Eurovision Song Contest take place?

64 Which BBC Radio presenter is its longest-serving broadcaster?

65 One Direction placed third on The X Factor in 2010 – but who won that year?

66 The Beatles’ first album came out in 1963. What was it called?

67 Who is the only person to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame three times?

68 Which former Oingo Boingo frontman composed the theme tune for The Simpsons?

69 Which American actress had both Elvis as a grandfather and Michael Jackson as a stepfather?

70 Live Aid was a series of benefit concerts that took place in 1985. What year did its successor Live 8 take place?



History

71 What is the land which once linked East Anglia to the Netherlands known as?

72 Where did King George V call: “The place I love better than anywhere else in the world.”

73 How did Will Kemp travel from London to Norwich, via Sudbury, Melford, Cavendish and Clare, in the year 1600?

74 What colour are Suffolk Punch horses?

75 The Romans called it Branodunum, what do we know it as?

76 Where was Mary Tudor proclaimed Queen of England in 1553?

77 Where in Norfolk did a 14th century king of England imprison his mother?

78 Which revolutionary began his working life making underwear in Thetford?

79 What is the water tower built at Thorpeness in 1923 now known as?

80 Who was born in Barrow, near Bury St Edmunds, in 1633 and went on to become England’s first professional female painter?





Current affairs

81 Which counties are included in the official definition of East Anglia?

82 What had stood on the Suffolk coast for 228 years, but came down in July?

83 Who is the University of East Anglia graduate leading the Oxford vaccine team?

84 Where are Landguard, Dooley, Walton, Trinity and Berths eight and nine?

85 Where is the largest sugar beet factory in Europe?

86 What is the name of the Wisbech born sportsman who took the place of a world champion when he tested positive for coronavirus this December?

87 Which two Norfolk retail companies marked their 250th anniversaries in 2020?

88 Who owns the UK’s most Googled celebrity home of 2020?

89 Which constituency does the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care represent?

90 Which East Anglian MP stood in the Labour Party leadership election in 2020?



TV

91 Which Doctor made his debut in the show’s 2005 festive special called The Christmas Invasion?

92 Which member of The Beatles narrated the first series of Thomas the Tank Engine on TV?

93 Which TV theme begins with the words: “You know we belong together…”

94 Which British monarch delivered the first ever Christmas message?

95 Who, along with Richard Curtis, co-wrote the British TV series Blackadder (except the first series)?

96 What finally makes the Trotter’s millionaires in Only Fools and Horses?

97 Who plays the hot priest in Fleabag?

98 How does the heir to Downton Abbey die in the first episode of the series?

99 Crime thriller Luther starring Idris Elba first aired in which year?

100 Joe Exotic is in which Netflix TV series?

101 The fictional company Wernham Hogg was used in which TV series?

102 In 1984, Margaret Thatcher wrote a sketch for and played herself in which series?

103 What did Rumpole of the Bailey call his wife?

104 Cliff Richard appeared on Christmas Top of the Pops in 1988 with Mistletoe and Wine – how many singles had he released up to that point?

A: 110

B:99

C: 74

105 Who punched the Chief Commissioning Editor of the BBC on a Christmas Special and got exiled to Radio Norwich?

106 In the 2009 Royle Family Christmas Special, what are Jim and Barbara celebrating with a trip to Prestatyn?

107 What did viewers vote as the UK’s favourite Eurovision performance of all time?

A: Making Your Mind Up by Bucks Fizz

B: Love Shine a Light by Katrina and the Waves

C: Waterloo by Abba

108 How many viewers watched the Queen address the nation on April 5 2020 when she thanked us for staying at home and said: “We will meet again”?

A: 28 million

B: 24 million

C: 18 million

109 What is Peppa Pig’s brother’s name?

110 Which other TV soap, other than EastEnders, did Ross Kemp star in?

Answers

1 Derbyshire

2 10

3 True

4 Blood

5 Sheep

6 Linguine

7 Herrings

8 70s

9 Cadburys

10 True

11 Tequila

12 Carolina Reaper

13 Cheese

14 Seaweed

15 False (it’s the other way around)

16 Fish cooked in citrus juice

17 Australia

18 Truffles

19 Norwich City

20 Garibaldi

21 John Le Carre

22 Sally Rooney

23 A.M Howell, The House of One Hundred Clocks

24 William Shakespeare

25 The Lying Life of Adults

26 The Mirror and the Light

27 Suede

28 Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart

29 Rupert Everett

30 More Than A Woman

31 The Trial, by Franz Kafka

32 The Catcher in the Rye, by J.D. Salinger

33 The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13 ¾, by Sue Townsend

34 A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens

35 Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, by Lewis Carroll

36 Peter Pan, by J.M. Barrie

37 The Secret Garden, by Frances Hodgson Burnett

38 On the Road, by Jack Kerouac

39 The Great Gatsby, by F. Scott Fitzgerald

40 Animal Farm, by George Orwell

41 Winston

42 Atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki

43 Tony Blair

44 Pink

45 A furlong

46 One

47 Arkansas

48 Lockerbie plane crash

49 Almost

50 Twelfth Night

51 £1

52 PJ Harvey

53 1999

54 A Tony Award

55 Noel

56 Songs of Innocence

57 David Bowie

58 Bruce Springsteen

59 1998

60 Rick Rubin

61 The Hacienda

62 Jarvis Cocker of Pulp

63 1956 in Switzerland

64 Annie Nightingale

65 Matt Cardle

66 Please Please Me

67 Eric Clapton

68 Danny Elfman

69 Riley Keogh

70 2005

71 Doggerland

72 Sandringham

73 Morris dancing

74 Chesnut (the traditional spelling, not chestnut)

75 Brancaster

76 Framlingham Castle

77 Castle Rising

78 Thomas Paine

79 The House in the Clouds

80 Mary Beale, whose work can be seen in Moyse Hall Museum, Bury St Edmunds

81 Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, including the City of Peterborough

82 Orford Ness lighthouse

83 Sarah Gilbert

84 The Port of Felixstowe

85 Wissington, West Norfolk

86 George Russell

87 Jarrold and Bakers & Larners of Holt

88 Ed Sheeran, who lives near Framlingham

89 West Suffolk

90 Norwich South MP Clive Lewis

91 David Tennant

92 Ringo Starr

93 Home and Away

94 George V (on the radio, the first televised speech was from Elizabeth II in 1957)

95 Ben Elton

96 Pocket Watch

97 Andrew Scott

98 In the Titanic

99 2010

100 Tiger King

101 The Office

102 Yes Minister

103 She Who Must Be Obeyed

104 99

105 Alan Partridge

106 50th wedding anniversary

107 Waterloo

108 24 million

109 George

110 Emmerdale from December 1986 to February 1987



