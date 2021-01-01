Quiz
Take the huge quiz of the year
Test your knowledge with our bumper batch of more than 100 questions, spanning everything from music and culture to food and drink and history
Food and Drink
1 Which county does the Bakewell tart come from?
2 How many segments are in most oranges?
3 True or false – coconut water can be used instead of blood plasma in emergency transfusions?
4 What is the main ingredient in black pudding?
5 Which animal’s milk is used for Roquefort cheese?
6 Which pasta’s translation from Italian means ‘little tongues’?
7 Which fish, traditionally caught off the East Anglian coast were known as silver darlings?
8 In which decade did McDonalds open in the UK?
9 Which brand made the Cabana chocolate bar in the 80s?
10 True or false – vinegar can melt pearls?
11 Which spirit is made from the blue agave plant?
12 What’s the hottest chilli in the world?
13 What is the most stolen food in the world?
14 What is nori?
15 True or false – limes float and lemons sink in water?
16 What is ceviche?
17 Where is the Clare Valley wine growing region?
18 In French gastronomy what are often referred to as diamonds of Perigord?
19 Which football club does Delia Smith co-own?
20 Which biscuit is named after an 18th century Italian leader?
Books
21 Name the creator of the literary spy George Smiley, who died in December.
22 One of the biggest hit TV shows of 2020 was Normal People – name the Irish novelist on whose book it was based.
23 Who was the winner of the Book of the Year award 2020 at the East Anglian Book Awards – and what is the name of their book?
24 Maggie O’Farrell won the Women’s Prize for Hamnet. Which playwright’s son is it inspired by?
25 Elena Ferrante returned with a new novel in 2020. What is it called?
26 Hilary Mantel completed her Wolf Hall trilogy this year. What is the title of the final book?
27 Pointless host Richard Osman’s debut novel The Thursday Murder Club was published in the autumn. His brother, Mat, also released his first book this year – which rock group is he bassist of?
28 Which book won the 2020 Booker Prize?
29 Which actor’s third memoir, about his decade-long quest to bring a film about Oscar Wilde’s last days to the big screen, is called To The End Of The World?
30 Caitlin Moran tackles middle age in her latest book. What is its title?
Here is a selection of famous first lines and last lines from novels – how many do you know?
31 “Someone must have been spreading lies about Josef K, for without having done anything wrong he was arrested one morning.”
32 “If you really want to hear about it, the first thing you’ll probably want to know is where I was born, and what my lousy childhood was like, and how my parents were occupied and all before they had me, and all that David Copperfield kind of c***, but I don’t feel like going into it, if you want to know the truth.”
33 “These are my New Year’s Resolutions: 1. I will help the blind across the road. 2. I will hang my trousers up. 3. I will put the sleeves back on my records. 4. I will not start smoking. 5. I will stop squeezing my spots. 6. I will be kind to the dog. 7. I will help the poor and ignorant. 8. After hearing the disgusting noises from downstairs last night, I have also vowed never to drink alcohol.”
34 “Marley was dead: to begin with.”
35 “Alice was beginning to get very tired of sitting by her sister on the bank, and of having nothing to do: once or twice she had peeped into the book her sister was reading, but it had no pictures or conversations in it, ‘and what is the use of a book,’ thought Alice, ‘without pictures or conversation?’”
36 “All children, except one, grow up.”
37 “When Mary Lennox was sent to Misselthwaite Manor to live with her uncle, everybody said she was the most disagreeable-looking child ever seen. It was true too. She had a little thin face and a little thin body, thin light hair and a sour expression.”
38 “So in America when the sun goes down and I sit on the old broken-down river pier watching the long, long skies over New Jersey and sense all that raw land that rolls in one unbelievable huge bulge over to the West Coast, and all that road going, all the people dreaming in the immensity of it, and in Iowa I know by now the children must be crying in the land where they let the children cry, and tonight the stars’ll be out, and don’t you know that God is Pooh Bear? the evening star must be drooping and shedding her sparkler dims on the prairie, which is just before the coming of complete night that blesses the earth, darkens all rivers, cups the peaks and folds the final shore in, and nobody, nobody knows what’s going to happen to anybody besides the forlorn rags of growing old, I think of Dean Moriarty, I even think of Old Dean Moriarty the father we never found, I think of Dean Moriarty.”
39 “So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past.”
40 “The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which.”
General knowledge
41 Which middle name do both John Lennon and Gary Lineker share?
42 Fat Man and Little Boy were code names for what in the 1940s?
43 Who was the UK prime minister on January 1, 2000?
44 What colour jersey does the winner of cycling’s Giro D’Italia wear?
45 Which measurement equates to 220 yards?
46 How many goals did Norwich City score in their last nine Premier League games of last season?
47 What is the only US states to begin with an A but not end in one?
48 Which tragic event did singer John Lydon and actress Kim Cattrall narrowly miss?
49 What is the longest English word which has all its letters in alphabetical order?
50 Which Shakespeare play is set in Albania?
Music
51 The first Glastonbury Festival took place in 1970. How much did a ticket cost?
52 Which artist has won the most Mercury Prizes?
53 Reading Festival has been taking place since 1961 – but what year did its sister festival Leeds Festival begin?
54 An ‘EGOT’ is a term used to describe someone who’s won four prestigious awards in the entertainment industry – an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and which other award?
55 Which Gallagher brother is older?
56 In 2014, the band U2 surprised everyone by automatically putting one of their albums on everyone’s iTunes library – what was this album called?
57 David Robert Jones is the birth name of which English musician?
58 Which American singer-songwriter is backed by the E Street Band?
59 What year did Geri Halliwell leave the Spice Girls?
60 Which world-famous and highly sought-after music producer has produced albums such as Beastie Boys’ ‘Licensed to Ill’, ‘Californication’ by Red Hot Chilli Peppers, and ‘21’ by Adele?
61 Which iconic nightclub became famous in the 1980s and 1990s due to its association with the ‘Madchester’ music scene?
62 V Festival was founded in 1996 by Richard Branson – but which Britpop artist was instrumental in its setting up?
63 In which year and country did the first Eurovision Song Contest take place?
64 Which BBC Radio presenter is its longest-serving broadcaster?
65 One Direction placed third on The X Factor in 2010 – but who won that year?
66 The Beatles’ first album came out in 1963. What was it called?
67 Who is the only person to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame three times?
68 Which former Oingo Boingo frontman composed the theme tune for The Simpsons?
69 Which American actress had both Elvis as a grandfather and Michael Jackson as a stepfather?
70 Live Aid was a series of benefit concerts that took place in 1985. What year did its successor Live 8 take place?
History
71 What is the land which once linked East Anglia to the Netherlands known as?
72 Where did King George V call: “The place I love better than anywhere else in the world.”
73 How did Will Kemp travel from London to Norwich, via Sudbury, Melford, Cavendish and Clare, in the year 1600?
74 What colour are Suffolk Punch horses?
75 The Romans called it Branodunum, what do we know it as?
76 Where was Mary Tudor proclaimed Queen of England in 1553?
77 Where in Norfolk did a 14th century king of England imprison his mother?
78 Which revolutionary began his working life making underwear in Thetford?
79 What is the water tower built at Thorpeness in 1923 now known as?
80 Who was born in Barrow, near Bury St Edmunds, in 1633 and went on to become England’s first professional female painter?
Current affairs
81 Which counties are included in the official definition of East Anglia?
82 What had stood on the Suffolk coast for 228 years, but came down in July?
83 Who is the University of East Anglia graduate leading the Oxford vaccine team?
84 Where are Landguard, Dooley, Walton, Trinity and Berths eight and nine?
85 Where is the largest sugar beet factory in Europe?
86 What is the name of the Wisbech born sportsman who took the place of a world champion when he tested positive for coronavirus this December?
87 Which two Norfolk retail companies marked their 250th anniversaries in 2020?
88 Who owns the UK’s most Googled celebrity home of 2020?
89 Which constituency does the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care represent?
90 Which East Anglian MP stood in the Labour Party leadership election in 2020?
TV
91 Which Doctor made his debut in the show’s 2005 festive special called The Christmas Invasion?
92 Which member of The Beatles narrated the first series of Thomas the Tank Engine on TV?
93 Which TV theme begins with the words: “You know we belong together…”
94 Which British monarch delivered the first ever Christmas message?
95 Who, along with Richard Curtis, co-wrote the British TV series Blackadder (except the first series)?
96 What finally makes the Trotter’s millionaires in Only Fools and Horses?
97 Who plays the hot priest in Fleabag?
98 How does the heir to Downton Abbey die in the first episode of the series?
99 Crime thriller Luther starring Idris Elba first aired in which year?
100 Joe Exotic is in which Netflix TV series?
101 The fictional company Wernham Hogg was used in which TV series?
102 In 1984, Margaret Thatcher wrote a sketch for and played herself in which series?
103 What did Rumpole of the Bailey call his wife?
104 Cliff Richard appeared on Christmas Top of the Pops in 1988 with Mistletoe and Wine – how many singles had he released up to that point?
A: 110
B:99
C: 74
105 Who punched the Chief Commissioning Editor of the BBC on a Christmas Special and got exiled to Radio Norwich?
106 In the 2009 Royle Family Christmas Special, what are Jim and Barbara celebrating with a trip to Prestatyn?
107 What did viewers vote as the UK’s favourite Eurovision performance of all time?
A: Making Your Mind Up by Bucks Fizz
B: Love Shine a Light by Katrina and the Waves
C: Waterloo by Abba
108 How many viewers watched the Queen address the nation on April 5 2020 when she thanked us for staying at home and said: “We will meet again”?
A: 28 million
B: 24 million
C: 18 million
109 What is Peppa Pig’s brother’s name?
110 Which other TV soap, other than EastEnders, did Ross Kemp star in?
Answers
1 Derbyshire
2 10
3 True
4 Blood
5 Sheep
6 Linguine
7 Herrings
8 70s
9 Cadburys
10 True
11 Tequila
12 Carolina Reaper
13 Cheese
14 Seaweed
15 False (it’s the other way around)
16 Fish cooked in citrus juice
17 Australia
18 Truffles
19 Norwich City
20 Garibaldi
21 John Le Carre
22 Sally Rooney
23 A.M Howell, The House of One Hundred Clocks
24 William Shakespeare
25 The Lying Life of Adults
26 The Mirror and the Light
27 Suede
28 Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart
29 Rupert Everett
30 More Than A Woman
31 The Trial, by Franz Kafka
32 The Catcher in the Rye, by J.D. Salinger
33 The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13 ¾, by Sue Townsend
34 A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens
35 Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, by Lewis Carroll
36 Peter Pan, by J.M. Barrie
37 The Secret Garden, by Frances Hodgson Burnett
38 On the Road, by Jack Kerouac
39 The Great Gatsby, by F. Scott Fitzgerald
40 Animal Farm, by George Orwell
41 Winston
42 Atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki
43 Tony Blair
44 Pink
45 A furlong
46 One
47 Arkansas
48 Lockerbie plane crash
49 Almost
50 Twelfth Night
51 £1
52 PJ Harvey
53 1999
54 A Tony Award
55 Noel
56 Songs of Innocence
57 David Bowie
58 Bruce Springsteen
59 1998
60 Rick Rubin
61 The Hacienda
62 Jarvis Cocker of Pulp
63 1956 in Switzerland
64 Annie Nightingale
65 Matt Cardle
66 Please Please Me
67 Eric Clapton
68 Danny Elfman
69 Riley Keogh
70 2005
71 Doggerland
72 Sandringham
73 Morris dancing
74 Chesnut (the traditional spelling, not chestnut)
75 Brancaster
76 Framlingham Castle
77 Castle Rising
78 Thomas Paine
79 The House in the Clouds
80 Mary Beale, whose work can be seen in Moyse Hall Museum, Bury St Edmunds
81 Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, including the City of Peterborough
82 Orford Ness lighthouse
83 Sarah Gilbert
84 The Port of Felixstowe
85 Wissington, West Norfolk
86 George Russell
87 Jarrold and Bakers & Larners of Holt
88 Ed Sheeran, who lives near Framlingham
89 West Suffolk
90 Norwich South MP Clive Lewis
91 David Tennant
92 Ringo Starr
93 Home and Away
94 George V (on the radio, the first televised speech was from Elizabeth II in 1957)
95 Ben Elton
96 Pocket Watch
97 Andrew Scott
98 In the Titanic
99 2010
100 Tiger King
101 The Office
102 Yes Minister
103 She Who Must Be Obeyed
104 99
105 Alan Partridge
106 50th wedding anniversary
107 Waterloo
108 24 million
109 George
110 Emmerdale from December 1986 to February 1987