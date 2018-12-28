Vegan pizza company to launch takeaway service in Norwich

One Planet Pizza co-director Joe Hill.

A vegan pizza company is launching a takeaway service at a coffee shop in Norwich.

Some of the One Planet Pizza products.

One Planet Pizza (OPP), which is based at the Park Farm Business Park in Hethersett, is teaming up with Ancestors on Magdalen Street to give customers the option to get vegan pizza delivered to their door.

The company, which specialises in frozen vegan pizzas, was founded by father and son duo Mike and Joe Hill two years ago and the plant based products can be found in more than 400 shops, including supermarket chains in Holland.

And now, following feedback from customers in Norfolk, the business has decided to launch the takeaway service.

“Our customers locally have been asking us to start offering fresh pizzas for takeaway and we have finally found the perfect partner in Ancestors,” said Joe Hill. “To start off, OPP to-go will be available on Friday and Saturday evenings, but we hope to extend the opening hours soon and even have a dine in experience.

“Just like our frozen pizzas, they will be 100pc plant based, boast only half the sugar and salt of traditional pizzas, and contain 40pc less saturated fat.”

The pizzas, which will come in fully compostable boxes, have already been sampled by customers at pizza nights at Ancestors and the delivery service will launch in the new year.

The brand will also be working with Veganuary in January to encourage people to take up a vegan diet. It will be touring the country with four other vegan companies and will be giving away tasters of the pizzas.

Zoe West, corporate outreach manager at Veganuary, added: “Right now, there is a real opportunity for brands to expand and promote their vegan and plant-based offerings to a wider audience.

“We’re delighted that One Planet Pizza is one of those companies that’s risen to this challenge - helping us to create the change we desire and provide the product to meet the consumer demand.”