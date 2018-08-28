One person trapped in accident on A47

Slow moving traffic on at A47 at Saddlebow after three vehicle accident Picture: Archant library. Archant

One of King’s Lynn’s busiest roads is slow moving this afternoon due to a three-vehicle accident which left one person trapped.

Police were called to the A47 slip road at Saddlebow at around 2.50pm to reports of a three vehicle crash.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a three-vehicle road traffic collision. One person was trapped but no there were no reports of injuries.”

The road is still open, but the traffic is slow moving while emergency services wait for recovery.