One person taken to hospital after house fire

House on Whin Common Road was gutted when a fire ripped through it in the ealy hours on February 20. Photo: Emily Prince Archant

A person needed hospital treatment after a house fire in west Norfolk

A house on Whin Common Road at Tottenhill took three fire engines, one hour to put a fire out. Photo: Emily Prince A house on Whin Common Road at Tottenhill took three fire engines, one hour to put a fire out. Photo: Emily Prince

Three fire crews from King’s Lynn and Downham Market battled the blaze at Tottenhill for more than an hour this morning, using breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and thermal image cameras to check for hotspots and the fire was out by 5.46am.

An ambulance spokesman said: “We were called at 4.19am with reports of a person with smoke inhalation in Whin Common Road, Tottenhill.

We sent one ambulance and one ambulance officer and a patient was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.”

Police were called to the scene to offer assistance but a spokesman confirmed that the incident was not being treated as suspicious.