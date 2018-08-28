Search

One person injured following Norfolk crash

PUBLISHED: 12:09 19 January 2019

Fire crews were called to Newton Road in Sporle. Photo: Google

Fire crews were called to Newton Road in Sporle. Photo: Google

A woman has suffered minor injuries following a crash near Swaffham.

Crews from Dereham and Swaffham were called following reports of a crash on Newton Road, Sporle at 8.50am today (Saturday, January 19).

Firefighters helped to release one person from the vehicle.

A spokesman in the Norfolk Police control room said they also attended the incident which involved one vehicle.

He described the injuries suffered by the woman in the vehicle as “minor”.

The fire service also made the vehicle and surrounding area safe.

