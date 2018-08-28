Updated
One person injured following Norfolk crash
PUBLISHED: 12:09 19 January 2019
A woman has suffered minor injuries following a crash near Swaffham.
Crews from Dereham and Swaffham were called following reports of a crash on Newton Road, Sporle at 8.50am today (Saturday, January 19).
Firefighters helped to release one person from the vehicle.
A spokesman in the Norfolk Police control room said they also attended the incident which involved one vehicle.
He described the injuries suffered by the woman in the vehicle as “minor”.
The fire service also made the vehicle and surrounding area safe.