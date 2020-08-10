Norfolk’s hospitals go more than a month since new coronavirus deaths

All of Norfolk’s hospitals has now gone more than a month since recording any new coronavirus-related deaths.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has marked two months since its last fatality on June 8, and a month since its last positive patient admission.

Last week, the hospital’s board met to discuss ongoing preparations for a potential second wave.

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital spokesman said: “Our last admission of a patient with confirmed Covid-19 at NNUH was 27 June. However, we are not complacent and we continue to follow rigorous infection control practices to limit the risk.

“It is all our responsibility to do everything we can in our day to day lives to help minimise the spread of coronavirus whilst it is still in the community, which means we need to continue regular hand washing and maintain social distancing when we are out and about.

“Our teams have worked hard to restart services affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, including planned surgery and endoscopy, and we have robust and well-rehearsed plans in place should we need to rezone and redesign services for a second wave of Covid-19 cases.”

It said by autumn building projects should be completed providing 100 extra beds, including the new infectious disease unit.

The spokesman added: “By the autumn we will be in a strong position with extra capacity with more than 100 extra beds because of building projects at NNUH, including a new infectious disease unit and the new ward block, which will be home to an Acute Medical Unit, Acute Stroke Unit and extra high dependency beds.”

The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, has seen no new fatalities in six weeks and saw its last positive Covid admission a month ago on July 10.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn, reported the last known hospital virus death on July 9, and has now reached a month with no further fatalities.

The King’s Lynn hospital reported ahead of its August board meeting there had been no active coronavirus cases in the hospital since July 26.

Since the start of the pandemic, there has been 122 deaths at the JPUH, 123 at the NNUH and 153 at QEH.