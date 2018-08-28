Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

The broken promise of Tottington - man tells of his experience of losing his childhood home overnight

PUBLISHED: 09:12 30 January 2019

Colin Hunt with his old family photographs from when his family lived in Tottington before the area became the Stanford Training Area, or Battle Area, near Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Colin Hunt with his old family photographs from when his family lived in Tottington before the area became the Stanford Training Area, or Battle Area, near Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Imagine being given only two weeks to pack up all of your belongings, find a new place to live, and told to leave your childhood home to the army.

For Colin Hunt, now 85, that was the reality in 1942 when the army arrived and took over the village of Tottington.

He was one of hundreds forced to leave their homes as the Stanford Training Area, or Stanta as it is now known, was formed during the Second World War.

Mr Hunt was only nine when the army told his family, which included his grandparents and his mother, they had two weeks to leave, moving to Watering Farm near Merton.

“Tottington was just a quiet little village,” said Mr Hunt, “You knew everybody and of course everybody knew you.

Colin Hunt with his old family photographs from when his family lived in Tottington before the area became the Stanford Training Area, or Battle Area, near Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYColin Hunt with his old family photographs from when his family lived in Tottington before the area became the Stanford Training Area, or Battle Area, near Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“The army came and told us they were taking over and everything would be looked after and they needed it and everybody thought they were doing their bit for the war.”

The Hunt family, along with many others in the village, had an unbroken history with Tottington going back around 100 years.

Mr Hunt said: “You can imagine being in the community all that while and they thought they were going to go back.

“I was too young, it was an adventure to come out, I didn’t realise what it must have been like for my grandparents.

Colin Hunt with his old family photographs from when his family lived in Tottington before the area became the Stanford Training Area, or Battle Area, near Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYColin Hunt with his old family photographs from when his family lived in Tottington before the area became the Stanford Training Area, or Battle Area, near Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“That’s just how things are I suppose, you didn’t worry about it, you just got on with your life and if you have health you can’t grumble.”

His father, away fighting in the war with the 5th Norfolk regiment, arrived back in Thetford in 1945 after being a prisoner of war in the Philippines, unaware his former home no longer existed.

Mr Hunt said: “He was back just before the war finished. We didn’t know he was coming home and he got to Thetford and asked about Tottington and they said ‘well, it doesn’t exist’.

“I don’t know [what he thought], after what he went through and then to come home to that, but he didn’t show much. Everything he had was gone.”

Mr Hunt’s great-grandparents are buried in the church graveyard, now separated from the training ground by metal fencing.

He said: “I used to go brushing in there with the shooting parties and we used to meet outside there sometimes.

“I had been to the house where I was born and it was only a heap of rubble laying there.”

“There’s nothing to see, you can just think, that’s all.”

Broken Promise

When the battle area was taken over by the army, villagers were promised they would be able to move back after the war and everything would be taken care of.

However, nearly 80 years on, that promise remains broken with former residents unable to visit without special arrangements or tours.

The village, which had a church, a shop, a school and a close-knit community was reduced to rubble by the army, with only the church remaining from before the war.

Thatched roofs on buildings have been replaced with metal sheeting and council houses turned into a soldiers’ training ground. For those wanting to return there is little evidence of the village that existed before.

Mr Hunt said: “It’s hard. All those people I knew are gone. It makes you think what it would be like nowadays.”

Mr Hunt’s parents never went back to their former home.

Most Read

Norfolk gets just a dusting of snow - but more could follow

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

‘First step’ taken over bringing trams back to the streets of Norwich

Trams in Edinburgh. Could Norwich follow suit? Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Body found in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Mother claims man touched himself and followed her and son around Morrisons

Police were contacted after a mother claimed she saw a man touch himself inappropriately and followed her and her son in Morrisons in Fakenham. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body found in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Postal delivery people of Suffolk - is your job giving you a bad back?

Low letter boxes have become a point of contention for some postal workers Picture: Paul Hewitt

Missing man found by police

Missing man Martin Porter has been found by police. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from prize bingo to brilliant comedy

Prize Bingo Credit: The Bowling House

Norfolk gets just a dusting of snow - but more could follow

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists