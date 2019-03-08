Search

One lane open each way on bridge as 'complicated' repairs to sinkhole continue

PUBLISHED: 09:11 05 June 2019

Work continues after a sinkhole opened up on the A47 bascule bridge in Lowestoft at the junction between Station Square and Commercial Road. Picture: Mark Boggis

Archant

A bridge has been opened to traffic as emergency carriageway repairs continue.

But motorists are being urged to allow extra time for journeys, as work restricts traffic to flow in one lane northbound and one lane southbound on the A47 bascule bridge in Lowestoft.

The discovery of a sinkhole led to the bridge being closed as Highways England and Anglian Water carried out the repairs.

A sinkhole opened up on the northbound carriageway of the A47 road at the junction between Station Square and Commercial Road - close to Papa John's Pizza - on Monday morning.

However while the bridge has partially reopened, rush hour traffic is said to be moving slowly according to some motorists.

On Twitter Lowestoft Sixth Form College encouraged "staff and students to leave early" to arrive at college on time, with delays being reported as traffic is "moving at a very slow pace."

It remains unclear when Anglian Water will complete the work to repair the sinkhole in Lowestoft as Highways England Tweeted: "Emergency carriageway repairs continue on the A47 Bascule Bridge is now open both directions, this will allow one lane of traffic northbound and one lane southbound.

"Please continue to allow extra time for your journeys where possible."

Last night (Tuesday) an Anglian Water spokesman said: "Our team are currently investigating the sinkhole which has appeared in Lowestoft on Commercial Road, which we were alerted to by Highways England on Monday afternoon.

"We don't know what has caused the sinkhole, but our investigations have found a section of sewer pipe which needs to be repaired under the damaged road.

"Due to the location of the pipe and a number of other utilities nearby including gas and electricity, this is a complicated repair which will require careful excavation, by hand, before we can begin any repairs to our pipework.

"Once the hole has been excavated our teams can properly assess the damage and give a better estimate of how long the repair will take."

Anglian Water said its team is "working 24/7 to make a repair as quickly as possible."

