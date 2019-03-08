One person injured as building evacuated after industrial fire

The town has been filled with smoke from the fire. Photo: Celeste Newson Archant

One person has been injured and a business has been evacuated after an industrial fire on Gosford Road, Beccles.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

#Road Closure#Beccles Gosford Road area from mini Roundabout at Train Station there is a Road closure due to incident in the area, Emergency Services are on scene please avoid the area.Thank you. Ref 77

#1330 pic.twitter.com/gGPJWk9SIV — Lowestoft Police (@LowestoftPolice) September 24, 2019

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service currently have two fire engines on scene, and the ambulance service and police are en route.

The emergency services were called at 9.39am, shortly after the fire broke out.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Everybody from the area has been evacuated from the building. One person has been injured, but is conscious and breathing.

You may also want to watch:

"There are chemicals in the building and a gas canister, but they are not involved in the fire or near it. It is not a chemical incident, just a fire."

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman confirmed officers were on their way to the scene in a supporting capacity.

They said: "We were contacted at 10.15am to reports of a fire at an industrial premised in Beccles and we have officers attending to support fire crews."

Gosford Road has since been closed from the mini roundabout at the train station, emergency services are asking people to avoid the area.

The ambulance service has been contacted for comment.

More follows.