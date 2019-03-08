One person injured as building evacuated after industrial fire
PUBLISHED: 10:28 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 24 September 2019
Archant
One person has been injured and a business has been evacuated after an industrial fire on Gosford Road, Beccles.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service currently have two fire engines on scene, and the ambulance service and police are en route.
The emergency services were called at 9.39am, shortly after the fire broke out.
A spokesman for the fire service said: "Everybody from the area has been evacuated from the building. One person has been injured, but is conscious and breathing.
"There are chemicals in the building and a gas canister, but they are not involved in the fire or near it. It is not a chemical incident, just a fire."
A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman confirmed officers were on their way to the scene in a supporting capacity.
They said: "We were contacted at 10.15am to reports of a fire at an industrial premised in Beccles and we have officers attending to support fire crews."
Gosford Road has since been closed from the mini roundabout at the train station, emergency services are asking people to avoid the area.
The ambulance service has been contacted for comment.
