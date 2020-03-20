Search

One person hospitalised following two-car crash

PUBLISHED: 17:15 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 20 March 2020

Two cars were involved in a crash on Bloodmoor Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

One person was taken to hospital following a two-car crash on a busy road.

Police and the East of England Ambulance Service were called out after two cars were involved in a crash on Bloodmoor Road, Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: “We were called shortly after 10.30am on Friday, March 20 following reports of a road traffic collision in Bloodmoor Road, Lowestoft involving two cars.”

The road was not blocked following the crash, which happened near to the roundabout with the south Lowestoft fire station.

The police spokesman added: “One person was taken to hospital following the collision which involved a Mercedes e350 and Volvo V50.

“The road was clear by 10.48am.

“The level of the person’s injuries are unknown but they were conscious and breathing.”

The vehicles were recovered from the scene by 1pm.

