Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Praise for Norwich City’s fan groups who have improved Carrow Road’s atmosphere

07 April, 2019 - 08:00
The home fans get behind their side as they display the yellow and green before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 13/03/2019

The home fans get behind their side as they display the yellow and green before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 13/03/2019

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City supporters’s groups who plan to get the Lower Regency stand singing next week have been praised for already improving the atmosphere at Carrow Road.

The home fans get behind their side as they display the yellow and green before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 13/03/2019The home fans get behind their side as they display the yellow and green before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 13/03/2019

On Wednesday, April 10, a handful of fans who normally sit in the Lower Barclay will move into the Regency stand as part of the Sing Up The River End initiative.

The aim is to further boost the atmosphere at the stadium and forms part of our ‘One City Strong’ campaign to unite Norwich behind the club as it makes its final promotion push.

City’s chief operating officer Ben Kensell praised the work by the club’s supporters’ groups this season.

He said: “I think the work the fan groups have done in the Barclay is phenomenal and I think we can all applaud them and rightfully so.

The traveling Norwich fans before the Carabao Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 24/10/2017The traveling Norwich fans before the Carabao Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 24/10/2017

“The atmosphere in the ground has been instrumental to us having good performances at home and away.”

Wednesday’s Reading game will see fan mosaics created in the lower Barclay and the lower Regency (previously known as the River End) spelling out ‘City’ in the former and ‘OTBC’ in the latter.

This will take place as the players come out for kick-off, creating a colourful spectacle at both ends of the grounds.

At key points during the game the scoreboard will also flash up with “Sing up the River End” and “Come on you Yellows” - as it once did in the 1980s and 1990s.

Norwich City fans celebrating Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdNorwich City fans celebrating Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It is hoped this will encourage supporters to sing out loud and proud.

Andrew Lawn, co-founder of the Along Come Norwich fan site which is working with this newspaper on the campaign, said 10 representatives will sit in the Regency stand to get fans singing.

Mr Kensell said: “I think internally at the club we have always believed support needs to come organically.

“What we are really pleased with is these campaigns coming to the fore are led mainly by fans, businesses and by people who want to see the club as successful as it can be.”

Gary Powers, managing director of sponsor Regency Security, which sponsors the Regency stand, said: “Talking to the players they feel the atmosphere through the fans.

“So this boost for the players to give them that extra push across the line is going to be fantastic for the next few games.”

Most Read

Nursery team left ‘devastated’ by Ofsted judgement

Ofsted logo

Norwich church hall built in wrong place served with new enforcement notice

The new church hall extension at Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Grieving mother’s shock after daughter’s ‘wake’ is cancelled by pub the day before the funeral

Annie Smith with her daughters Miranda (left) and Olivia. Picture: Sara Lock

‘He was really sad in the locker room’ – City hero on Norwich goals and Buendia red

The expression says it all, as Teemu Pukki celebrates during Norwich City's 4-0 QPR win. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 4-0 Championship win against QPR

Tim Krul played his part in Norwich City's 4-0 Championship win against QPR Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Man’s body found on Norfolk industrial estate

Woodland Park Industrial Estate. PIC: Peter Walsh

Motorcyclist suffers “serious injuries” after Sprowston crash

Police were called to Wroxham Road at 3.45pm today (Friday, April 5) to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car. Photo: Marc Betts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Nursery team left ‘devastated’ by Ofsted judgement

Ofsted logo

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 4-0 Championship win against QPR

Tim Krul played his part in Norwich City's 4-0 Championship win against QPR Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Campaign group fighting to save hospital issues rallying cry as it hosts handholding protest

Campaigners against the closure of All Hallows Healthcare Trust in Beccles will hold a handholding protest on Sunday. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Fifteen children in Norfolk suspected victims of human trafficking

Action is being taken over human trafficking. Picture posed by model. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Grieving mother’s shock after daughter’s ‘wake’ is cancelled by pub the day before the funeral

Annie Smith with her daughters Miranda (left) and Olivia. Picture: Sara Lock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists