Praise for Norwich City’s fan groups who have improved Carrow Road’s atmosphere

The home fans get behind their side as they display the yellow and green before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 13/03/2019 ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City supporters’s groups who plan to get the Lower Regency stand singing next week have been praised for already improving the atmosphere at Carrow Road.

On Wednesday, April 10, a handful of fans who normally sit in the Lower Barclay will move into the Regency stand as part of the Sing Up The River End initiative.

The aim is to further boost the atmosphere at the stadium and forms part of our ‘One City Strong’ campaign to unite Norwich behind the club as it makes its final promotion push.

City’s chief operating officer Ben Kensell praised the work by the club’s supporters’ groups this season.

He said: “I think the work the fan groups have done in the Barclay is phenomenal and I think we can all applaud them and rightfully so.

“The atmosphere in the ground has been instrumental to us having good performances at home and away.”

Wednesday’s Reading game will see fan mosaics created in the lower Barclay and the lower Regency (previously known as the River End) spelling out ‘City’ in the former and ‘OTBC’ in the latter.

This will take place as the players come out for kick-off, creating a colourful spectacle at both ends of the grounds.

At key points during the game the scoreboard will also flash up with “Sing up the River End” and “Come on you Yellows” - as it once did in the 1980s and 1990s.

It is hoped this will encourage supporters to sing out loud and proud.

Andrew Lawn, co-founder of the Along Come Norwich fan site which is working with this newspaper on the campaign, said 10 representatives will sit in the Regency stand to get fans singing.

Mr Kensell said: “I think internally at the club we have always believed support needs to come organically.

“What we are really pleased with is these campaigns coming to the fore are led mainly by fans, businesses and by people who want to see the club as successful as it can be.”

Gary Powers, managing director of sponsor Regency Security, which sponsors the Regency stand, said: “Talking to the players they feel the atmosphere through the fans.

“So this boost for the players to give them that extra push across the line is going to be fantastic for the next few games.”