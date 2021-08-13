Nine quirky Norwich City items at the On The Stall City market stall

Published: 3:07 PM August 13, 2021

Sharon, Andy and Jacob Bowles at On The Stall City. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norwich market was bustling with business, with Norwich City fans keen to pick up a bargain from On The Stall City ahead of tomorrow's big kick-off.

The stall is run by Jacob, Andy and Sharon Bowles, with all proceeds going to the Community Sports Foundation, and the team has new stock arriving every day, making it an essential visit for any Norwich City fan.

On The Stall City is packed with weird and wonderful Canaries artefacts. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

When we visited shirts, programmes and DVDs were flying off the shelves, but here are some of the quirkier items you might have missed.

Signed team photo of the 59ers

On The Stall City is packed with weird and wonderful Canaries artefacts. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

This incredible piece features all the signatures of one of the Canaries' greatest ever teams, the team famously reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup their best finish in the competition.

You may also want to watch:

Chase Out memorabilia

On The Stall City is packed with weird and wonderful Canaries artefacts. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Relive one of the club's most turbulent times with this Chase Out poster and accompanying red card urging supporters to sing "we support the team not the management."

Norwich for the Texaco Cup sticker

On The Stall City is packed with weird and wonderful Canaries artefacts. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The competition may carry bad memories for Norwich City fans following the 1973 final defeat to arch-rivals Ipswich, but this sticker is wonderfully retro, complete with anthropomorphic petrol pump.

1981/82 Norwich City home shirt

On The Stall City is packed with weird and wonderful Canaries artefacts. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

One of the Canaries best ever kits, this pinstriped Adidas classic is available for £150.

Norwich Evening News cartoon collection

On The Stall City is packed with weird and wonderful Canaries artefacts. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

On The Stall City is packed with weird and wonderful Canaries artefacts. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A piece of not only Norwich City history, but also this newspaper's history, this scrap book features cuttings of every Canaries 'Know Your Norwich' cartoon.

Programmes

On The Stall City is packed with weird and wonderful Canaries artefacts. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The stall is even catering to away fans with a number of Liverpool programmes for sale along with some more local teams such as Gorleston Town.

Signed magazine pictures

On The Stall City is packed with weird and wonderful Canaries artefacts. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

In the days of Kevin Keelan and Martin Peters, the equivalent of a selfie was to cut out posters of the stars and get them to sign them.

On the Stall City has a number of classic posters signed by the legends of the 70s.

Rangers shirt

On The Stall City is packed with weird and wonderful Canaries artefacts. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Along with Norwich City merchandise, the stall is often acquiring classic shirts from other teams.

This classic Admiral Rangers shirt is a great example and is priced at £95.

Signed menu from the 1972 promotion dinner dance

On The Stall City is packed with weird and wonderful Canaries artefacts. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

On The Stall City is packed with weird and wonderful Canaries artefacts. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

After their first promotion to the top flight Norwich City celebrated in style with a dinner dance at the Norwood Rooms on May 10 1972, the menu is signed by the entire squad.