Back of the market! Norwich City memorabilia stall scores permanent home

Jacob Bowles, with his mum and dad, Sharon and Andy, on his Norwich City Football Club memorabilia market stall called On The Stall City. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A charity pop-up stall selling Norwich City memorabilia has received a big boost - a permanent home on the country's best outdoor market.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jacob Bowles on his Norwich City Football Club memorabilia market stall called On The Stall City. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Jacob Bowles on his Norwich City Football Club memorabilia market stall called On The Stall City. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

On The Stall, City, which is run by the Bowles family - including award-winning City fan Jacob Bowles - has made sporadic appearances on Norwich Market in recent months, raising funds for the Community Sports Foundation.

The stall accepts donations of Canaries collectibles from old shirts to programmes, which it sells on to benefit the football club's charitable foundation in its work.

Up until now it has solely been run on a pop-up basis, with short spells on Norwich Market in the city centre.

However, the stall has now been granted permanent vacancy on the market - which it hopes to take up later in the year.

Jacob Bowles on his Norwich City Football Club memorabilia market stall called On The Stall City. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Jacob Bowles on his Norwich City Football Club memorabilia market stall called On The Stall City. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

Andy Bowles, On The Stall, City, co-owner, said: "We've been really blown away by just how popular the stall became - we started it as something for Jason to do as he finds it difficult to find work and it has just taken off from there.

"We still have a lot of work to do before we can open, but we are hoping we can be up and running by spring. Jason is incredibly excited."

The shop will be based at stall 13 on Norwich Market - a slightly smaller space than it had previously occupied, however, one that will all the family to trade throughout the year.

Mr Bowles added: "We've got a lot of fitting out to do, but we are really looking forward to getting started. We won't be able to keep everything we get on display the whole time, but we're developing a digital catalogue that people will be able to browse on the stall.

"We've also decided to set ourselves the goal of raising £50,000 for the Community Sports Foundation in the next three years."

The stall works on a not-for-profit basis, with all income left after running costs going to the foundation, which is based at The Nest in Horsford.

Meanwhile, supports wishing to donate memorabilia for the stall to sell can contact the Bowles family via www.onthestallcity.com