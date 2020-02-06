Search

Advanced search

Back of the market! Norwich City memorabilia stall scores permanent home

PUBLISHED: 15:36 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 06 February 2020

Jacob Bowles, with his mum and dad, Sharon and Andy, on his Norwich City Football Club memorabilia market stall called On The Stall City. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jacob Bowles, with his mum and dad, Sharon and Andy, on his Norwich City Football Club memorabilia market stall called On The Stall City. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A charity pop-up stall selling Norwich City memorabilia has received a big boost - a permanent home on the country's best outdoor market.

Jacob Bowles on his Norwich City Football Club memorabilia market stall called On The Stall City. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJacob Bowles on his Norwich City Football Club memorabilia market stall called On The Stall City. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

On The Stall, City, which is run by the Bowles family - including award-winning City fan Jacob Bowles - has made sporadic appearances on Norwich Market in recent months, raising funds for the Community Sports Foundation.

The stall accepts donations of Canaries collectibles from old shirts to programmes, which it sells on to benefit the football club's charitable foundation in its work.

Up until now it has solely been run on a pop-up basis, with short spells on Norwich Market in the city centre.

However, the stall has now been granted permanent vacancy on the market - which it hopes to take up later in the year.

Jacob Bowles on his Norwich City Football Club memorabilia market stall called On The Stall City. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJacob Bowles on his Norwich City Football Club memorabilia market stall called On The Stall City. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

Andy Bowles, On The Stall, City, co-owner, said: "We've been really blown away by just how popular the stall became - we started it as something for Jason to do as he finds it difficult to find work and it has just taken off from there.

"We still have a lot of work to do before we can open, but we are hoping we can be up and running by spring. Jason is incredibly excited."

The shop will be based at stall 13 on Norwich Market - a slightly smaller space than it had previously occupied, however, one that will all the family to trade throughout the year.

Mr Bowles added: "We've got a lot of fitting out to do, but we are really looking forward to getting started. We won't be able to keep everything we get on display the whole time, but we're developing a digital catalogue that people will be able to browse on the stall.

"We've also decided to set ourselves the goal of raising £50,000 for the Community Sports Foundation in the next three years."

The stall works on a not-for-profit basis, with all income left after running costs going to the foundation, which is based at The Nest in Horsford.

Meanwhile, supports wishing to donate memorabilia for the stall to sell can contact the Bowles family via www.onthestallcity.com

Most Read

Developer fined thousands of pounds for chopping down trees in conservation area

Westcrombe Properties, based in Aylmerton, was fined £3,000 for cutting down trees at Grange Gorman on Coast Road, Overstrand. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

A fire has broken out in Watton High Street. Picture: Seb Billing

Notorious former headteacher appointed to new role

Barry Smith, principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Student charged £100 for stopping for 15 seconds - at a zebra crossing

Callum Stocker, who has been ordered to pay �100 for 15 seconds of parking. Picture: Courtesy of Callum Stocker

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brandon House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Do you know how to say these strange place names correctly?

Do you know how local pronounce Hunstanton? Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

A fire has broken out in Watton High Street. Picture: Seb Billing

Mark Armstrong: A run with a view and how to look after it

There's no return to racing for Mark Armstrong just yet. Picture: Cambridge Half Marathon

Road closed after child in collision with car

Emergency crews were called to reports of a collision between a car and a child. Photo: Denise Bradley

Boots taped off after break-in in Norwich

Boots at Anglia Square, where police tape has been put up. Photo: Matt Barnes

Apartment for sale with an extra special something you’d never expect

The apartment with a unique feature for sale. Pic: The Norfolk Agents
Drive 24