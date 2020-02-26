'It should be made illegal' - On The Huh is back with the week's biggest talking points

Half-and-Half scarves are on of the subjects discussed this week with Jessica Long and Ian Clarke in the On The Huh podcast.

On The Huh is back with some of Norfolk's biggest taking points including a passionate debate about half and half scarves and a look at what action should be taken against slow walkers on St Stephens Street.

The podcast is a fortnightly show that takes a sideways look at news.

In this episode Jessica Long is joined by Ian Clarke and the pair dive into the world of local news in Norfolk as they discuss things including:

- The stories that are making us talk, including the Norwich café proving popular with celebrities

- East Angrier: a fricassee of fury, comprising your angry letters, what makes us mad, plus the dangerous world of reader comments on our stories

- Norfolk's Greatest: we have moved on from play areas to beaches.

