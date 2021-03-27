New 'authentic' pizza and craft beer restaurant starts deliveries in town

Published: 5:30 AM March 27, 2021

On The Hill is a new pizza and craft beer restaurant in Diss. - Credit: Adam Lees

Authentic pizzas and craft beer are being offered at a new restaurant, after the owner left his career as a software developer to follow his passion.

‘On The Hill’, a new pizza delivery and restaurant, has officially opened in Diss town centre, within the heritage triangle.

Adam Lees launched his business earlier this month, which has already been a hit among the community - selling out in his first few weeks.

But it was only during lockdown that the 30-year-old software developer decided to turn his love for travel, food and good beer into a career.

He said: “It started in lockdown, having the time to think and say ‘hang on’. I was working from home and it became unfulfilling. That was the motivation.

“I have been to most places. I love trying new food and learning about new cultures. I have spent a lot of time in Europe the last couple of years.

“I don’t have a background in restaurant or cooking, it's more of a passion. I’m a software developer so this move was going from a stable career into something maybe not so stable, but it's something I really want to do.”

After spending months perfecting his product, Mr Lees has been delivering carefully hand-made Neapolitan style pizzas and locally sourced craft beer.

But as lockdown restrictions start to ease, the owner said he is looking forward to opening the restaurant for customers to sit-in.

“There is a lot of care and passion into everything we make,” said Mr Lees.

“I make the dough by hand and it spends three days in the fridge.

“It’s just two of us in the kitchen working by hand. A lot of our customers like the fact that it has that authentic touch."

Despite opening a business during a pandemic, Mr Lees said the support from the community has been “fantastic”.

He added: “Everyone has been really understanding and supportive of us getting on our feet and organised. I am really thankful.

“It has been a lot of stress and panic but now I am coming out of the other side I am enjoying it.

“Seeing the feedback in the best part knowing people are enjoying what we are doing, that makes me super happy.”

