‘On the bawl city’ - baby is given name to help celebrate Norwich City

PUBLISHED: 22:39 28 April 2019

Maiko Tomii, left, with husband Shun (right) and bany Kiraku

Maiko Tomii, left, with husband Shun (right) and bany Kiraku "Farklife" Tomii (Centre). PIC: Twitter.

Archant

He is just days old but this baby boy has already shown that he is ‘On the bawl City’.

Norwich City supporters Shun Tomii and his wife Maiko welcomed their baby boy Kiraku into the world on April 23 - just five days before the Canaries secured promotion back to the Premier League after beating Blackburn.

And with the birth coming so close to Saturday's promotion party at Carrow Road following the 2-1 win, the couple wanted to share their love for the Canaries through their son.

As a result the couple, who run the Shiki Japanese restaurant in Tombland, have decided to give their son the middle name Farkelife.

Farkelife is now a popular Carrow Road anthem with the words of Blur's Parklife adapted to celebrate the Canaries German manager Daniel Farke.

Mr Tomii, 40, who has become a big Norwich City fan since moving to the city from his native Japan 25 years ago, said the club had become a big part of his life and wanted to reflect this in the naming of his son.

He said: “In Japan we don't put middle names - its a European thing.

You may also want to watch:

“I wanted something English or something related to Norwich and in support of Norwich.”

The couple took to social media asking friends on Twitter to help come up and find suitable suggestions for what they might be able to name him.

They received a number of ideas, including Teemu Pukki and Mario Vrancic, but in the end decided they wanted to go for something which represented more than just one player.

Mr Tomii said: “My wife said to me 'what about Farkelife.

“Maybe not the name of a player - it's not just about Pukki its about the club, about the supporters, the whole culture in one word, Farkelife.”

Mr Tomii said he loved Blur too so the middle name has proved to be a perfect fit.

And despite Saturday's promotion being sealed so close to Kiraku's birth, Mr Tomii said he was able to get down to Carrow Road to see the memorable moment for himself.

He said: “I asked my wife if I could go and she said yes.

“It was fantastic.”

