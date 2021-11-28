New restrictions won't affect people's travel plans

Some Great Yarmouth residents have said the new restrictions on travel don't apply to them as they haven't been abroad since before the pandemic. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

People in Great Yarmouth have said new travel restrictions will not affect them as many have avoided going abroad since the onset of the pandemic.

Boris Johnson announced that from Tuesday anyone entering the UK will have to take a PCR test two days after arrival and people will need to self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.

There were two confirmed cases of the Omicron variant on Saturday in Essex and Nottingham.

On Sunday, Great Yarmouth resident Luke Fisk said: "I haven't been abroad since 2017 and, to be fair, we have't tried recently because of Covid.

"It just won't be the same.

"You have to know the restrictions in place at home as well as elsewhere, so it just seems a bit too much."

Alan Dowling, who was visiting the town from North Walsham for a booster jab, said: "At the moment, the travel restrictions don’t apply to me.

"I am set to be going away in June.

"But until then, all we can do is see what happens.

"We'll just have to go with it."

Alistair Todd, from Great Yarmouth, said: "As for holidays, we won't be going abroad because of Covid.

"Before all this, we used to go away two or three times a year.

"But we haven't gone for the last two years and we probably won't for another two."

Lewis Guymer, visiting the town from Wymondham, said: "I haven't been on holiday for a couple of years now because of Covid.

"I think everyone's holding fire at the moment.

"I think more people are worried about travelling to see family."

Yvette Cooper, the Labour MP who chairs the Commons Home Affairs Committee, called for the government to “immediately” reinstate pre-travel tests because the new approach “leaves far too many gaps” with potentially infected passengers able to travel home on public transport.

Mandatory mask wearing in shops and public transport is also set to be implemented from Tuesday, and all restrictions will be reviewed by government in three weeks.

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health, has urged people to keep getting their vaccinations and booster jabs.