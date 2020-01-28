Olly Murs superfan reunited with her idol in hometown

Alice Woods, of Dereham, has been a huge fan of Olly Murs since he appeared on the X Factor. She met him again when he came with his football team Coggeshall Town FC to play against Dereham Town FC at Aldiss Park. Picture: ALICE WOODS Archant

It is said that lightning never strikes twice but for a mum-of-three from mid Norfolk, her heart 'skipped, skipped a beat' when she was reunited with her idol, Olly Murs.

Alice Woods, of Dereham, has been a huge fan of Olly Murs since he appeared on the X Factor. She met him again when he came with his football team Coggeshall Town FC to play against Dereham Town FC at Aldiss Park. Here she is pictured with Olly, her step-daughter Summer Woods, aged 10, and friend Laura Greig (right). Picture: ALICE WOODS Alice Woods, of Dereham, has been a huge fan of Olly Murs since he appeared on the X Factor. She met him again when he came with his football team Coggeshall Town FC to play against Dereham Town FC at Aldiss Park. Here she is pictured with Olly, her step-daughter Summer Woods, aged 10, and friend Laura Greig (right). Picture: ALICE WOODS

Alice Woods, of Crown Road, Dereham, has been a huge fan of The Voice judge since he appeared as a finalist on series six of the X Factor back in 2009.

And more than a year ago, during September 2017, she was lucky enough to meet the singer when he arrived in her hometown with his football team Coggeshall Town FC, where they played against Dereham Town FC at Aldiss Park.

Now the 29-year-old has described her excitement after getting the chance to meet him once again when the teams went head-to-head on Saturday, January 25.

She said: "It was amazing.

Alice Woods, of Dereham, has been a huge fan of Olly Murs since he appeared on the X Factor. She met him again when he came with his football team Coggeshall Town FC to play against Dereham Town FC at Aldiss Park. Olly signed the article Alice had written about her. Picture: ALICE WOODS Alice Woods, of Dereham, has been a huge fan of Olly Murs since he appeared on the X Factor. She met him again when he came with his football team Coggeshall Town FC to play against Dereham Town FC at Aldiss Park. Olly signed the article Alice had written about her. Picture: ALICE WOODS

"We knew his team were playing a match at Dereham again but we weren't sure until that day if he would be there or not. He hadn't given anything away on his socials and we knew he was due to appear on The Voice that evening.

"I was so excited when I realised he would be there again.

"He signed my framed copy of the article I had written about me when he first came to the town. I'm now getting a frame to frame that too."

Alice Woods, of Dereham, has been a huge fan of Olly Murs since he appeared on the X Factor. She met him again when he came with his football team Coggeshall Town FC to play against Dereham Town FC at Aldiss Park. Picture: ALICE WOODS Alice Woods, of Dereham, has been a huge fan of Olly Murs since he appeared on the X Factor. She met him again when he came with his football team Coggeshall Town FC to play against Dereham Town FC at Aldiss Park. Picture: ALICE WOODS

Mrs Wood went to see Murs with her 10-year-old step-daughter Summer Woods, her friend Laura Greig, and more of their friends and family.

A superfan for more than a decade, the freelance nail technician has seen the Troublemaker performer in concert a dozen times in gigs across the country, at locations including Brighton, Thetford Forest, Nottingham, and Wembley.

Despite queuing for hours after to meet him, she had never seen him until he arrived in her hometown.

She added: "He looked really good in his hat and I even got a kiss on the cheek and a cuddle again."

Murs is the one of the directors at Coggeshall Town Football Club.

Dereham Town FC defeated the club with a 4-1 victory at a "packed" Aldiss Park at the weekend.