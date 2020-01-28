Search

Advanced search

Olly Murs superfan reunited with her idol in hometown

28 January, 2020 - 18:30
Alice Woods, of Dereham, has been a huge fan of Olly Murs since he appeared on the X Factor. She met him again when he came with his football team Coggeshall Town FC to play against Dereham Town FC at Aldiss Park. Picture: ALICE WOODS

Alice Woods, of Dereham, has been a huge fan of Olly Murs since he appeared on the X Factor. She met him again when he came with his football team Coggeshall Town FC to play against Dereham Town FC at Aldiss Park. Picture: ALICE WOODS

Archant

It is said that lightning never strikes twice but for a mum-of-three from mid Norfolk, her heart 'skipped, skipped a beat' when she was reunited with her idol, Olly Murs.

Alice Woods, of Dereham, has been a huge fan of Olly Murs since he appeared on the X Factor. She met him again when he came with his football team Coggeshall Town FC to play against Dereham Town FC at Aldiss Park. Here she is pictured with Olly, her step-daughter Summer Woods, aged 10, and friend Laura Greig (right). Picture: ALICE WOODSAlice Woods, of Dereham, has been a huge fan of Olly Murs since he appeared on the X Factor. She met him again when he came with his football team Coggeshall Town FC to play against Dereham Town FC at Aldiss Park. Here she is pictured with Olly, her step-daughter Summer Woods, aged 10, and friend Laura Greig (right). Picture: ALICE WOODS

Alice Woods, of Crown Road, Dereham, has been a huge fan of The Voice judge since he appeared as a finalist on series six of the X Factor back in 2009.

And more than a year ago, during September 2017, she was lucky enough to meet the singer when he arrived in her hometown with his football team Coggeshall Town FC, where they played against Dereham Town FC at Aldiss Park.

Now the 29-year-old has described her excitement after getting the chance to meet him once again when the teams went head-to-head on Saturday, January 25.

She said: "It was amazing.

Alice Woods, of Dereham, has been a huge fan of Olly Murs since he appeared on the X Factor. She met him again when he came with his football team Coggeshall Town FC to play against Dereham Town FC at Aldiss Park. Olly signed the article Alice had written about her. Picture: ALICE WOODSAlice Woods, of Dereham, has been a huge fan of Olly Murs since he appeared on the X Factor. She met him again when he came with his football team Coggeshall Town FC to play against Dereham Town FC at Aldiss Park. Olly signed the article Alice had written about her. Picture: ALICE WOODS

"We knew his team were playing a match at Dereham again but we weren't sure until that day if he would be there or not. He hadn't given anything away on his socials and we knew he was due to appear on The Voice that evening.

You may also want to watch:

"I was so excited when I realised he would be there again.

"He signed my framed copy of the article I had written about me when he first came to the town. I'm now getting a frame to frame that too."

Alice Woods, of Dereham, has been a huge fan of Olly Murs since he appeared on the X Factor. She met him again when he came with his football team Coggeshall Town FC to play against Dereham Town FC at Aldiss Park. Picture: ALICE WOODSAlice Woods, of Dereham, has been a huge fan of Olly Murs since he appeared on the X Factor. She met him again when he came with his football team Coggeshall Town FC to play against Dereham Town FC at Aldiss Park. Picture: ALICE WOODS

Mrs Wood went to see Murs with her 10-year-old step-daughter Summer Woods, her friend Laura Greig, and more of their friends and family.

A superfan for more than a decade, the freelance nail technician has seen the Troublemaker performer in concert a dozen times in gigs across the country, at locations including Brighton, Thetford Forest, Nottingham, and Wembley.

Despite queuing for hours after to meet him, she had never seen him until he arrived in her hometown.

She added: "He looked really good in his hat and I even got a kiss on the cheek and a cuddle again."

Murs is the one of the directors at Coggeshall Town Football Club.

Dereham Town FC defeated the club with a 4-1 victory at a "packed" Aldiss Park at the weekend.

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Care home forced to close after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Passengers stuck on-board for more than three hours as new Greater Anglia train breaks down

A Greater Anglia train has broken down on the way to London. Photo: Greater Anglia

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by bus during rush hour traffic

Police were called to Newmarket Road in Norwich, 15m away from the junction with Sunnydale, after a teenager was involved in a collision with a bus. Picture Google.

Lorry driving through fatal crash road closure sparks police warning

Sgt Chris Harris from Norfolk Police has spoken about the work at the scenes of a fatal or serious collision. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by bus during rush hour traffic

Police were called to Newmarket Road in Norwich, 15m away from the junction with Sunnydale, after a teenager was involved in a collision with a bus. Picture Google.

Care home forced to close after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Phones and wallets stolen after group is threatened at knifepoint

A section of London Road, Dereham, where a group of men were threatened with a knife. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Lorry driving through fatal crash road closure sparks police warning

Sgt Chris Harris from Norfolk Police has spoken about the work at the scenes of a fatal or serious collision. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘Told to take off our stilettos’ - Passengers evacuated off new broken down train by ladder

Passengers had to be evacuted off a broken down Greater Anglia train after being stranded for more than five hours. Picture: Glen Mirgaux

Staff hit out at luxury hotel over late pay and no pensions

Nick Scrivens said he had closed Lenwade House Hotel at a time to cause the least amount of damage. Photo: Archant

Olly Murs superfan reunited with her idol in hometown

Alice Woods, of Dereham, has been a huge fan of Olly Murs since he appeared on the X Factor. She met him again when he came with his football team Coggeshall Town FC to play against Dereham Town FC at Aldiss Park. Picture: ALICE WOODS
Drive 24