Ollie, 8, with muscle disease joins in fundraising walk

Ollie Turner, eight, front, with father, Andy, and the Fakenham and Wensum Scouts, ready for their sponsored walk - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

He may not have been able to run and jump as he would have liked, but Ollie Turner still wanted to be part of it.

The eight-year-old - who is gradually losing his mobility due to Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) - joined friends and family on a hike from Cromer to Sheringham in order to help raise money to help to specially adapt his home.

Ollie, from Fakenham, was diagnosed with the condition in 2020. Since then, his family, Scout group and other supporters have already banded around to raise the £16,000 for an all-terrain Trekinetic wheelchair.

On Saturday a group of around 25 people gathered at Cromer Pier to go many steps further, by hiking the 4.3 miles along the coast as a means of raising the money needed to fit out his family home for the special chair.

Ollie Turner, eight, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, with his dad, Andy, and the scout leader for the Fakenham and Wensum Scouts, Lesley Weston, ready for their sponsored walk to raise funds for a Trekinetic all terrain chair for Ollie. A special beach wheelchair from North Norfolk District Council was also on hand. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Lesley Weston, group Scout leader for Fakenham Wensum, said: "He will join in everything and he gets frustrated when he trips and slips. He loves doing things outdoors and on the beach. The wheelchair will allow him to be independent for as long as possible."

Ollie's mother, Louise, said he had always loved the outdoors.

She said: "We like to go to parks and open spaces regularly and going to the beach is Oliver’s very favourite thing to do.

"But lately, we have been struggling to make it to any of our favourite places because his mobility is in decline. This is becoming more and more apparent, and my beautiful boy is losing his sparkle as a result."

Ollie Turner, eight, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, with his dad, Andy, and the scout leader for the Fakenham and Wensum Scouts, Lesley Weston, ready for their sponsored walk to raise funds for a Trekinetic all terrain chair for Ollie. He is pictured sitting in a special beach wheelchair from North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

DMD is a degenerative, life limiting genetic condition that causes muscles to waste away.

There is no cure and there are no treatments that can stop this condition from wreaking havoc in bodies like Ollie's, and stealing the ability to run, walk and play.

As well as helping to make Ollie's home wheelchair accessible, proceeds from the fundraiser will be put to DMD research.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/besidemyselfukoliverstrek