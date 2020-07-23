Search

The next Greta Thunberg? Olivia, 6, helping make her town a litter-free place

PUBLISHED: 08:16 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:39 23 July 2020

Olivia Shannon, 6, has been picking up litter around Wymondham with a special litter picker that she bought out of her own pocket money. Picture: Matthew Shannon

Litter is sadly something which can be seen on the streets everywhere, but one “passionate” six-year-old is doing her bit to make sure her town is as clean is it can be.

Armed with a litter picker bought out of her own pocket money and a special, personalised hi-vis jacket, Olivia Shannon has spent the last few weeks picking up litter around Wymondham, accompanied by her “very proud” mum and dad.

She lives in the town centre with her parents, and dad Matthew said her eagerness to help the environment started with her lessons at school.

“It all kicked-off before lockdown when she did a few projects at school about the environment and things that affect the planet. Olivia has quite an affection for sea turtles and she wasn’t too happy to learn that these poor creatures get caught up in plastics.

“She realised she wasn’t going to be able to directly affect that, but she knew she could do something on a local level.

“She was wanting to litter pick so when the garden centre was open in Wymondham and she noticed one she was so excited she wanted to use a few pennies that she’s been saving to purchase it. Over the last few weeks we’ve been going out, going round and collecting a few bags of rubbish.”

Olivia’s exploits have seen her gain recognition from people who have seen her out on the streets, while she has also been asked to appear on BBC Radio Norfolk to talk about her work.

Meanwhile her school, Robert Kett Primary, has also paid tribute to her work in their monthly magazine.

“I think they were very proud of her taking initiative from what she had been learning in lessons,” her father said.

He added that he was very proud of his six-year-old daughter, who has “such an initiative at such a young age”.

“She wanted to change the world and make it a bit of a nicer place to live. She’s on a mission to become the next activist – she’s obviously younger than Greta Thunberg.

“She has a real desire to do something for the community which is fantastic. Now that she’s got her litter picker she can do something about it.”

