Concerns for missing 24-year-old woman wearing no shoes

Olivia Kelly was last seen in Princess Way in Bungay. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Concerns have been raised for a 24-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Bungay.

Olivia Kelly was last seen in Princess Way at about 1.15pm on Wednesday, June 8.

She is described as white, approximately 5ft 6in tall and of average build with auburn, shoulder-length hair.

Olivia is believed to be wearing no shoes.

Anyone who may have seen Olivia or knows of her current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 101 quoting incident 210 with today's date, Wednesday, June 8.

