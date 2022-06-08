News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Concerns for missing 24-year-old woman wearing no shoes

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:10 PM June 8, 2022
Olivia Kelly was last seen in Princess Way in Bungay.

Olivia Kelly was last seen in Princess Way in Bungay. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Concerns have been raised for a 24-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Bungay.

Olivia Kelly was last seen in Princess Way at about 1.15pm on Wednesday, June 8.

She is described as white, approximately 5ft 6in tall and of average build with auburn, shoulder-length hair. 

Olivia is believed to be wearing no shoes.

Anyone who may have seen Olivia or knows of her current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 101 quoting incident 210 with today's date, Wednesday, June 8.

Olivia Kelly was last seen in Princess Way in Bungay.

Olivia Kelly was last seen in Princess Way in Bungay. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary


Suffolk Live News
Bungay News

Don't Miss

A woman in her 40s has died after she fell out of the rear passenger door of a car near Earlham Park

Norwich Live News

Woman in 40s dies after falling out of the back of a car

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Sands Restaurant in Wells has been named one of the best in the country

Norfolk seaside restaurant named as one of the best in the UK

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Platten's fish and chips. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Norfolk chippie cuts staff's hours for same pay

Derin Clark

person
The disused station at County School near North Elmham which would be brought back to a working comm

Norfolk's disused rail lines could be brought back into use

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon