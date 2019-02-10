Video

Norfolk-born Olivia Colman named best actress at Baftas

Olivia Colman in The Favourite, a role which won her the Best Actress Golden Globe (Comedy or Musical) Photo: Atsushi Nishijima - Fox Searchlight Archant

Norfolk-born actor Olivia Colman was queen of the Baftas after claiming the best actress title.

Olivia Colman attending the 72nd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, Kensington, London.

The former Norwich High School for Girls and Gresham’s student won the award for her role in The Favourite, which claimed seven awards including outstanding British film award at the ceremony on Sunday night.

Colman, 45, fought off competition from Viola Davis, Melissa McCarthy, Glenn Close and Lady Gaga to take the title.

She had already scooped the best actress award for her performance as Queen Anne at the Golden Globes in January.

Colman embraced The Favourite co-star Rachel Weisz, who took the best supporting actress award, and the film’s director Yorgos Lanthimos as she was named best actress.

Looking out on the Royal Albert Hall venue, marvelling: “It’s really big!” Colman then said: “I do know what to say, I’ve actually written something down.

“To my fellow nominees, to be in the same company as you is an extraordinary honour.”

She said she was “very shaky, sorry”, and could not read her notes, before adding she thanked: “All the producers, obvs.”

Addressing the other winners from The Favourite, she said: “We are having an amazing night aren’t we? We are going to get so pissed later.

“Yorgos Lanthimos, I can’t think of the words to thank you enough, my most favourite time ever.”

Turning to her co-stars Weisz and Stone, she said: “As far as I’m concerned all three of us are the same and should be the leads and it’s weird we can’t do that.

“This is for all three of us. It’s got my name on it but we can scratch on some other ones.”

The Favourite led the nominations with 12 nods.