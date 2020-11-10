Search

Norfolk stars land roles in The Simpsons

PUBLISHED: 14:41 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:41 10 November 2020

Olivia Colman and Stephen Fry and trading Norfolk for Springfield after landing roles in The Simpsons Picture: PA

Two of the county’s top actors are trading Norfolk for Springfield after landing roles in The Simpsons.

Olivia Colman will star as Lily in a new episode of The Simpsons. Picture: Ian West PA ImagesOlivia Colman will star as Lily in a new episode of The Simpsons. Picture: Ian West PA Images

Olivia Colman and Stephen Fry have both recorded cameos for upcoming episodes of the long-running animated series, which will air as part of the show’s 32nd season next year.

An episode featuring the Oscar-winning actress has already broadcast in America, while Mr Fry revealed during a radio interview last week that he had recorded his parts.

Titled ‘The Seven Beer Itch’, Ms Colman’s appearance was premiered on US television on Sunday and saw her take on the role of Lily, a British femme fatale who took a bizarre shine to Homer Simpson - even stealing a kiss from the bungling father-of-three.

Clips posted on the official Twitter page of The Simpsons reveal sneak peeks at her character’s antics, including ordering “a man’s drink” at Moe’s Tavern and insisting Homer chaperone her on a date with villainous Mr Burns.

Stephen Fry has recorded a cameo for an upcoming episode of The Simpsons. Picture: Stephen FryStephen Fry has recorded a cameo for an upcoming episode of The Simpsons. Picture: Stephen Fry

However, viewers in her home county will have to wait to see the episode broadcast in full, as it is not set to premier in the United Kingdom until 2021.

Meanwhile, little has been revealed about Mr Fry’s appearance on the show, but the Blackadder star did confirm he had recorded his cameo from his home studio.

In an interview with Chris Moyles on Radio X, he said: “I did an episode of The Simpsons a few weeks ago and it was extremely enjoyable. It was marvellous.

“It’s just so extraordinary. It was wonderful because of the Zoom thing. The scenes I had were with Dan (Castellaneta) as Homer and with him as Abe, his father, and to see him just moving from one to the other, his face alters slightly as well, and the voices, it’s miraculous.”

Writing on Twitter, Al Jean, one of the programme’s producers, revealed that Mr Fry’s role was “one of the biggest roles a Simpsons guest star has had”, describing his performance as “fantastic”.

Mr Fry replied by saying he was “still treading air”.

A spokesman for Sky One said both episodes were scheduled to air early next year.

