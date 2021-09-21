Man sought help for ADHD before his death, inquest hears

Published: 3:57 PM September 21, 2021 Updated: 4:51 PM September 21, 2021

The second day on the inquest into the death of Oliver Heywood was held in Norwich - Credit: Simon Parkin

A man who died after being found in his Norwich home in an unresponsive state was set to be assessed by a mental health trust to see if he had an undiagnosed condition.

Oliver Heywood died aged 41 at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital three days after emergency services attended his home in Bramfield Close on January 16.

An inquest into his death had heard the father-of-one, who was an offshore worker and grew up in Gorleston, had alcohol dependency problems and had been involved with a series of incidents leading to police attending.

He had not been diagnosed with any mental health condition following his behaviour linked to his alcohol consumption.

The inquest into his death heard Mr Heywood was convinced his behaviour was linked to him having undiagnosed ADHD and wanted treatment for it.

The inquest heard that, following an email from Mr Heywood's mother Barbara Marshall expressing concerns about her son, Leah Spry, a dual diagnosis specialist at the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, had met with Mr Heywood on January 7 along with a representative of alcohol and drug service, Change Grow Live.

She said she had then arranged for a detailed referral and an assessment to see if Mr Heywood had ADHD.

Mr Heywood died before the processes were carried out.

Ms Spry said: "I think that there as a chronic and ongoing risk.

"I did feel there was a co-existing condition that had been undiagnosed."

The inquest also heard from psychiatrist Dr Steven Willis, who had assessed Mr Heywood under the Mental Health Act following a incident in which he had been Tasered by police.

Dr Willis assessed Mr Heywood in a sober state and told the inquest: "There were no signs of psychosis."

Eloise Werrell, a crisis care practitioner, had spoken to Mr Heywood on the telephone on the day he was found at his home and said she had graded him low to medium risk.

Ms Werrell said the system did not allow her to access all records on Mr Heywood and said there was no conversation around suicidal thoughts.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Heywood had 255 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood - the legal drink drive limit being 80 milligrammes.

The inquest is due to conclude on Wednesday.