Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Gallery

'This has been special': Pupils unite to raise awareness of meningitis at memorial event

PUBLISHED: 13:47 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:37 02 May 2019

Some of the children competing at the successful inaugural Oliver Hall Memorial day. Pictures: Mick Howes

Some of the children competing at the successful inaugural Oliver Hall Memorial day. Pictures: Mick Howes

Archant

The parents of a six-year-old boy who died suddenly of meningitis B have hailed the generosity and compassion shown by primary school pupils.

Oliver Hall. Sporting action between two primary schools took centre stage as part of a successful memorial day event to remember Oliver. Pictures: Courtesy of the Hall familyOliver Hall. Sporting action between two primary schools took centre stage as part of a successful memorial day event to remember Oliver. Pictures: Courtesy of the Hall family

About 50 youngsters from Red Oak and Pakefield Primary School's in Lowestoft united in a range of sporting events to help raise awareness of meningitis at an inaugural memorial tournament.

The youngsters remembered Oliver Hall, of Halesworth, who died after a short battle with illness on October 24, 2017.

Since Oliver's death his parents Bryan and Georgie Hall have worked with the charity Meningitis Now to raise awareness about the condition and inform others that children born before September 2015 are not routinely immunised.

Although Oliver was not a pupil at either of the schools, Mr Hall is a teacher at Red Oak Primary – and the whole community was shocked by the tragedy.

Some of the medals presented at the successful inaugural Oliver Hall Memorial day. Pictures: Mick HowesSome of the medals presented at the successful inaugural Oliver Hall Memorial day. Pictures: Mick Howes

Johnny Lee, PE teacher at Red Oak, said: “This was a terrible shock for everyone close to Oliver and also to the Red Oak community.

“So on Wednesday (May 1) we arranged for 24 Red Oak children to play a friendly sports tournament with Pakefield Primary School to help raise awareness of childhood meningitis.”

Mr Hall and staff from the two primary schools prepare for the inaugural Oliver Hall Memorial day. Pictures: Mick HowesMr Hall and staff from the two primary schools prepare for the inaugural Oliver Hall Memorial day. Pictures: Mick Howes

Kick rounders and matball games were among the activities as enjoyment, success and laughter flowed for many youngsters at the memorial tournament held at Red Oak.

Heather Madsen, headteacher at Red Oak, said: “The teams were mixed to include pupils from each school to ensure it was not about winning but more about enjoyment and making new friends and connections.

Sporting action at the successfull inaugural Oliver Hall Memorial day. Pictures: Mick HowesSporting action at the successfull inaugural Oliver Hall Memorial day. Pictures: Mick Howes

“The tournament concluded with all receiving a participation medal and in true sportsmanship style, a handshake between old and new friendships.”

With trophies and medals presented by Mr Hall, he said: “On behalf of my family I would like to say how honoured we are that this event has been organised to acknowledge Oliver and in the spirit in which he played sport.

Sporting action at the successful inaugural Oliver Hall Memorial day. Pictures: Mick HowesSporting action at the successful inaugural Oliver Hall Memorial day. Pictures: Mick Howes

“Although Oliver wasn't a pupil at this school the generosity and compassion that everyone involved with the school has shown makes us feel that he will be remembered here as if he was.

“This has been special because all of the children, from both schools, have had a chance to play together side by side with the focus on having fun – something that Oliver was extremely good at.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

A Pakefield Primary spokesman said the school was “proud to be a part” of the first Oliver Hall memorial tournament.

Mr Hall at the inaugural Oliver Hall Memorial day. Pictures: Mick HowesMr Hall at the inaugural Oliver Hall Memorial day. Pictures: Mick Howes

To find out more or make a donation visit oliver-hall.muchloved.com

Some of the youngsters competing at the successful inaugural Oliver Hall Memorial day. Pictures: Heather MadsenSome of the youngsters competing at the successful inaugural Oliver Hall Memorial day. Pictures: Heather Madsen

The trophies were presented by Mr Hall at the successful inaugural Oliver Hall Memorial day. Pictures: Heather MadsenThe trophies were presented by Mr Hall at the successful inaugural Oliver Hall Memorial day. Pictures: Heather Madsen

Most Read

Two women and child in car which crashed into ditch in Norfolk

Picture of crash on A1075 at Griston following crash. PIC: Supplied.

Public-funded firm goes bust leaving staff redundant and apprentices in the dark

Apprentices at CTS will be left looking for a new educator as CTS has ceased trading. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Pictures of Princess Charlotte at her Norfolk home released on her fourth birthday

Princess Charlotte, who is celebrating her fourth birthday, at her Norfolk home. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

Police search for driver after boy hit by car

Mill Road in Hethersett. Picture Google.

No reservations on new trains to capital for up to six months

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler. PIC: Supplied by Greater Anglia.

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Public-funded firm goes bust leaving staff redundant and apprentices in the dark

Apprentices at CTS will be left looking for a new educator as CTS has ceased trading. Photo by Simon Finlay.

‘I am wearing the Pukki T-shirt at home’ - Norwich City players’ partners weigh in on a winning season

Kirsikka Laurikko, left, Kathryn Brown, centre, and Brogan Rooney, right. Photo: Norwich City Football Club

Police search for driver after boy hit by car

Mill Road in Hethersett. Picture Google.

COLNEY LIVE: Hear from the key people behind Norwich City’s Championship promotion success

Norwich City have one more hurdle to clear after sealing promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich store moves back home one year after devastating fire

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists