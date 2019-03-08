World's oldest known depiction of couple having sex comes to Norwich

Ain Sakhri lovers, Jordan, about 9000 BC Picture: The Trustees of the British Museum The Trustees of the British Museum

Lovers carved into a stone and a deck of drag queen cards are part of a British Museum exhibition exploring LGBTQ history

Drag Queen Deck by Otsuka Takashi (b.1948) Japan, 1997. Picture: The Trustees of the British Museum Drag Queen Deck by Otsuka Takashi (b.1948) Japan, 1997. Picture: The Trustees of the British Museum

The oldest known depiction of a couple having sex arrives in Norwich on Saturday.

The 11,000-year-old stone was found in a cave in the Judean desert near Bethlehem and shows a couple, who are not obviously male or female, carved into a pebble.

Ain Sakhri Lovers is part of an exhibition of objects from the British Museum at the Forum, Norwich, from June 8 to August 31.

Desire, Love, Identity explores LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer) history through items from the London museum. It includes a bust of Antinous, lover of the Roman emperor Hadrian, an ancient Greek vase showing the poet Sappho, etchings by David Hockney, and a Japanese deck of cards picturing drag queens.

The exhibition will also showcase items from LGBTQ history in Norfolk from the Norfolk Heritage Centre, and a programme of linked events includes talks, a guerrilla knitting workshop and the chance to tell your own story. Linked events include Norwich Pride celebrations on July 27, and Creative Pride, throughout July, co-ordinated by Norwich Theatre Royal.