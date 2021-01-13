Older people’s social centre hopes to reopen in April
- Credit: Submitted
A social centre for over-55s and disabled people in a Norfolk market town is eyeing an April reopening.
Dereham Meeting Point has been closed since the coronavirus outbreak last March, but manager Shonette Mooney said the centre was now provisionally looking to reopen.
Ms Mooney, who thanked the county council for its continued support, said: “We’re ready to go. We’ve been provided with PPE and we’ve got screens and sanitisers up. Everything’s in place.”
Until the reopening, Ms Mooney urged local elderly people to contact them for support by phone, if they were feeling anxious or in need of support.
“We want people to know that they’re not alone, and we’re still here - very much so,” said Ms Mooney.
The centre also hosts the Dementia Friendly Dereham support group, and Ms Mooney said those who had dementia, or their carers, should still call in for support or advice.
Residents in need of support can call the Meeting Point and Dementia Friendly Dereham on 01362 698866.
