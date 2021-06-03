News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Deputy mayor unveils board celebrating town's history

Sarah Hussain

Published: 7:39 AM June 3, 2021   
Pictured: Fr Robert, Paul Richards, deputy mayor Lesley Bambridge and Doreen Leventhall.

Pictured: Canon Robert Fayers, Paul Richards, King's Lynn and West Norfolk deputy mayor Lesley Bambridge and Doreen Leventhall. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

A new board has been unveiled in west Norfolk celebrating buildings past and present.

The Old South Lynn Interpretation Board was officially unveiled at Greenland Fishery by deputy mayor of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Lesley Bambridge on Wednesday, June 2.

The area from south of the Millfleet to the South Gate was a separate community and distinct from King’s Lynn until 1555, and its church All Saints’ is the oldest in the town.

MP James Wild and representatives of King's Lynn Preservation Trust were also present at the unveiling.

MP James Wild and representatives of King's Lynn Preservation Trust were also present at the unveiling. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

To mark its significance, a group of local residents and others with links to the Friars area researched the history of the Old South Lynn to create an interpretation board that "celebrates its buildings, present and past".

Speaking at the event, local historian Paul Richards said the board would encourage people to take pride in their community and give them a "sense of belonging".

Pictured: Paul Richards with King's Lynn and West Norfolk deputy mayor Lesley Bambridge.

Pictured: Paul Richards with King's Lynn and West Norfolk deputy mayor Lesley Bambridge. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

The group said it was grateful to King’s Lynn Preservation Trust, the King’s Lynn Town Guides, King’s Lynn Civic Society, St. Margaret’s with St. Nicholas Ward Forum, Audrey Stratford Charitable Trust, and West Norfolk Council's Open Spaces Fund.

The Old South Lynn Interpretation Board was officially unveiled on the car park wall at Greenland Fishery.

The Old South Lynn Interpretation Board was officially unveiled on the car park wall at Greenland Fishery by deputy mayor of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Lesley Bambridge on Wednesday, June 2. - Credit: Sarah Hussain


