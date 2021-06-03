Deputy mayor unveils board celebrating town's history
- Credit: Sarah Hussain
A new board has been unveiled in west Norfolk celebrating buildings past and present.
The Old South Lynn Interpretation Board was officially unveiled at Greenland Fishery by deputy mayor of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Lesley Bambridge on Wednesday, June 2.
The area from south of the Millfleet to the South Gate was a separate community and distinct from King’s Lynn until 1555, and its church All Saints’ is the oldest in the town.
To mark its significance, a group of local residents and others with links to the Friars area researched the history of the Old South Lynn to create an interpretation board that "celebrates its buildings, present and past".
Speaking at the event, local historian Paul Richards said the board would encourage people to take pride in their community and give them a "sense of belonging".
The group said it was grateful to King’s Lynn Preservation Trust, the King’s Lynn Town Guides, King’s Lynn Civic Society, St. Margaret’s with St. Nicholas Ward Forum, Audrey Stratford Charitable Trust, and West Norfolk Council's Open Spaces Fund.
