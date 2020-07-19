Village phone box given new life as a swap shop

A disused phone box in a Norfolk village has been turned into a free community swap shop for books, games and DVDs.

Now called The Exchange, local residents can donate or take small items such as books, games and DVDs.

Jane Brown, who lives in the village, said: “Lockdown presented the ideal opportunity to press ahead with its conversion to its current use.”

“There is a community notice board for local people to advertise goods and services. One side of the box has information on the history of Runhall, courtesy of Terry and Mary Miller who gave permission to take extracts from their book ‘Pictures of the Past’, and information regarding the box itself.”

The Exchange also has a small area for plants and surplus fruit and vegetables.