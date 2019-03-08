Search

See inside historic mill on the market for £425,000

PUBLISHED: 15:37 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 14 October 2019

The Old Mill was built in 1837. Picture: Strutt & Parker

The Old Mill was built in 1837. Picture: Strutt & Parker

Archant

A historic mill which housed mustard royalty is up for sale following the death of a previous owner who "adored" the building.

Inside the Old Mill in Corton. Picture: Strutt & ParkerInside the Old Mill in Corton. Picture: Strutt & Parker

Corton Mill is a grade II listed building on Mill Lane, in Corton, near Lowestoft, which is now on the market for offers over £425,000.

The five-storey building, which was erected in 1837 by Beccles millwright Robert Martin stands 64ft high in the village.

The old mill stopped working during the winter of 1906 and the sails were removed in 1909. Its last miller was a man named David Aldrich.

In 1921, the mill was sold by Jeremiah Coleman - who founded Coleman's Mustards, to Mr and Mrs Norton for £450.

The five-storey home was used as an observation post in the Second World War. Picture Strutt & ParkerThe five-storey home was used as an observation post in the Second World War. Picture Strutt & Parker

Two years later, the couple modified the building so it could be used as a home and a cobbler's shop.

During the Second World War, the mill was used as an observation post and, following the war, it was acquired by Yarmouth Stores as a sheet metal works.

Hilary Mills from Belton, is selling the property on behalf of her late friend Mair Campbell, who lived in the three-bedroom mill for 24 years.

Mrs Mills said: "She adored it. Mair furnished it just amazing - she was very much into antiques. Mair loved the mill.

"There are five floors and on the top floor you can see all the way to Great Yarmouth. She had a spinning wheel made by her dad in the observation room.

"All the kitchen was handmade from a tree that fell down in Corton woods."

The 67-year-old hopes the old mill will go to a couple or person who will adore the property, just as much as her friend did.

"I just love it - I can't explain it. When I go in I am so comfortable in there.

"It is lovely home, but it is not a family home. It needs a couple, or a specific person who will put their own mark on it," she said.

To request a booking, contact Tom Goodley on 01603 883607 at Strutt & Parker in Norwich.

