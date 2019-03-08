Search

Crews called to beach hut blaze in seaside village

PUBLISHED: 17:30 20 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:30 20 July 2019

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Old Hunstaton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A beach hut caught fire in a seaside village.

Two crews, one from Heacham and one from Kings Lynn, were called to the scene in Old Hunstanton Road, Old Hunstanton.

The teams received the call at 4.18pm, on Saturday July 20, and arrived on scene just 10 minutes later.

They tackled the blaze with it being put out at about 5.05pm. A team remains at the scene as a precaution.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said they used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

-Did you see what happened or have any pictures? Email marc.betts@archant.co.uk

Comments have been disabled on this article.

