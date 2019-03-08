Crews called to beach hut blaze in seaside village

A beach hut caught fire in a seaside village.

Two crews, one from Heacham and one from Kings Lynn, were called to the scene in Old Hunstanton Road, Old Hunstanton.

The teams received the call at 4.18pm, on Saturday July 20, and arrived on scene just 10 minutes later.

They tackled the blaze with it being put out at about 5.05pm. A team remains at the scene as a precaution.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said they used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

