Published: 2:09 PM March 30, 2021

Kyra Shearwood, 8, is raising funds for the Little Princess Trust by teaming up with local businesses and donating 12-inches of her hair - Credit: Submitted

An eight-year-old girl and her mother have teamed up with local businesses and a Sunday Times best-selling author to help raise funds for children with cancer.

Kyra Shearwood, of Proctor Road in Old Catton, will be donating 12-inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust, who use real hair to make wigs for children fighting cancer and hair loss.

She will be getting her hair cut off at The Hair Salon on Plumstead Road on May 22, which is run by family friend Hannah Snelling.

Her mother Rachael said: "She has been thinking about doing this for a year-and-a-half after watching a television show about a little girl who had cancer and needed a wig made of a child's hair.

"Kyra thought she could do that and she has been growing her hair as she can't go to the hairdressers anyway."

Kyra Shearwood, a pupil at White Woman Lane Primary School, is raising funds for the Little Princess Trust - Credit: Submitted

In order to cover the cost of the wig-making process, the White Woman Lane School pupil is attempting to raise £1,000 with support from local businesses.

Throughout May, she will be committing to various fundraising activities such as bucket collections at the Old Catton Morrisons store, and selling numbered squares at £2 a ticket for a deluxe hamper.

The White Horse pub at Crostwick, Bateman Carpets, Beeston Garden Centre and Fern Flowers are among the business which have already donated prizes for the cause.

She has also enlisted the support of best-selling author and yoga teacher Kirsty Gallagher who is going to donate a signed book, and share Kyra's fundraising page.

Kyra's mother Racheal said: "It shows how far just a little girl's dream can go if you ask for help and despite Covid, we will achieve her goals even if is a bit trickier as we can't do a big public hair cut. We will stream it online instead."

The Little Princess Trust was established in 2006 by the parents of Hannah Tarplee after she was diagnosed with a Wilms tumour in 2004, before sadly passing away a year later.

Since then, the charity has provided thousands of wigs to sick children and young people, aged up to 24 years across the UK.

To visit Kyra's fundraising page, search https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/KyraShearwood