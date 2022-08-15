Harvest Balloon Festival reaches new heights

For the second year running, Old Buckingham's Harvest Balloon Festival went down as a huge success.

Clear blue skies welcomed a rainbow of hot air balloons as they flew over Norfolk for the three-day weekend festival.

Balloon Festival at Old Buckenham Country Park - Credit: Gavin Bickerton-Jones

The event was hosted at the Old Buckingham Country Park from August 12 to 14, with visitors able to stay on the park's campsites during the heatwave.

Balloon Festival at Old Buckenham Country Park - Credit: Luke Martin

Street food outlets, a beer festival and live entertainment accompanied the balloon night glows and flights.

The sights, fit for a fairytale, were captured and sent to us by photographers Luke Martin and Gavin Bickerton-Jones.

The magic of the event is captured here, showing the sea of warmth and bright colour which greeted visitors.

Balloon Festival at Old Buckenham Country Park - Credit: Gavin Bickerton-Jones