Young pilot gains license with just four months’ experience

PUBLISHED: 12:43 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 27 March 2020

Will Harmer, 21, from Old Buckenham, has gained his pilot's license in less than four months. He is pictured with Brian Salter, senior examiner at Old Buck Aero Club. Picture: Chris Nunn

Archant

A student pilot has secured his license at the first attempt after less than four months of flying.

Will Harmer, from Old Buckenham, gained a full pilot’s license having passed his final test at his local flying school, Old Buck Aero Club.

The 21-year-old achieved the feat at Old Buckenham Airfield with just 45 hours’ flying experience under his belt, the legal minimum.

Most student pilots require in excess of 65 flying hours in order to qualify.

Meanwhile, this year’s Old Buckenham Airshow will still take place despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis, according to organisers.

With countless events and festivals across the region already cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic, the popular airshow looked at risk of being called off.

But airfield manager Matt Wilkins has said he is still keen to see the annual extravaganza go ahead.

Visit the Old Buckenham Airfield website or the dedicated airshow site for more information about this year’s event.

