'It was magical' - family of ducks filmed using pedestrian crossing

PUBLISHED: 15:45 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 28 November 2019

Kate Duffin

A woman has described the moment she witnessed a family of ducks using a pedestrian crossing as "magical".

Kate Duffin, from Old Buckenham, had just picked up her daughter in the village, at 4.55pm, when she saw a family of ducks waiting at the side of Attleborough Road, at a pedestrian crossing.

Despite the traffic lights showing green, Ms Duffin decided to stop to see if the birds would cross and to her amazement they did.

The moment was caught on camera by her daughter, Charlotte Duffin, 15, and the video shows the family of ducks cross the road in single file, from smallest to largest, all the way to the other side.

Ms Duffin said: "I picked up my daughter from her school minibus and I saw the ducks at the crossing, even though the light was green I stopped and they just did it.

"It was magical. We felt really privileged to see it happening, the ducks were waiting for us to stop. It is just priceless."

Kate Duffin posted the video online on Old Buckenham's Facebook group, and it was shared more than 100 times.

On the Facebook post she said: "You see there is a good reason for the new crossing! Clever ducks this evening!"

The British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) confirmed that the birds are Muscovy ducks which originate from central and south America and have a long history of domestication.

A spokesperson from BTO said: "Muscovy ducks can survive and breed in a wild state in the UK, and there are self-sustaining populations in various places but there are also individuals and flocks that are effectively 'pets'.

"As for the behaviour, birds are quick learners. Some species are known to utilise pedestrian crossings and traffic lights in particularly resourceful ways.

"It is possible that the Muscovy ducks in Old Buckenham have seen people using the crossing and are copying the behaviour. Another explanation is that these birds have been led across the pedestrian crossing by whoever owns or feeds them."

Ms Duffin added: "There are ducks on the green all the time around the pond. Everyone knows the ducks and everyone looks out for them."

