Old Buckenham Airshow: full display expected for Sunday

Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Archant 2019

Old Buckenham Airshow organisers expect a full flying display today after the aerial display was revised yesterday due to the weather.

Organisers say they expect rain to stop between 11am and 12pm, with non-used tickets from yesterday's event accepted on the door today.

The event at Old Buckenham Airfield in South Norfolk showcases a wide variety of aircraft from the aerial treasures of World War II to the latest aerobatic aircraft, all flown by the world's top pilots.

The show features appearances from the Hawker Hurricane, Spitfire, Mustang and three-fin Miles Messenger to the Sally B the Boeing B-17 flying fortress

On the ground is a busy show with masses of classic cars, military displays, stands, stalls and activities.

The air show was one of the biggest events on Norfolk Day.

