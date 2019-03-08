Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

Old Buckenham Airshow: full display expected for Sunday

PUBLISHED: 09:05 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:05 28 July 2019

Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant 2019

Old Buckenham Airshow organisers expect a full flying display today after the aerial display was revised yesterday due to the weather.

Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Organisers say they expect rain to stop between 11am and 12pm, with non-used tickets from yesterday's event accepted on the door today.

The event at Old Buckenham Airfield in South Norfolk showcases a wide variety of aircraft from the aerial treasures of World War II to the latest aerobatic aircraft, all flown by the world's top pilots.

Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The show features appearances from the Hawker Hurricane, Spitfire, Mustang and three-fin Miles Messenger to the Sally B the Boeing B-17 flying fortress

On the ground is a busy show with masses of classic cars, military displays, stands, stalls and activities.

Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The air show was one of the biggest events on Norfolk Day.

Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Most Read

Three car crash on ‘wet and slippery’ roads near Norwich

South Norfolk police were called to the incident on Keswick Road, in Cringleford, in the evening of Saturday, July 27. Photo: NORFOLK POLICE

Firefighters tackle large bonfire in Norfolk village

Firefighters are tackling a large bonfire in a Norfolk village. Photo: Denise Bradley

‘O-gay, o-gay’: Can you spot yourself at Norwich Pride 2019?

Norwich Pride 2019

Road partly blocked after crash

Police on scene of the crash on the B1106 at Culford, Picture: Suffolk Police

Person hit by train between Norwich and London

A person has been hit by a train between Norwich and London. Pictured, a Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Revealed: Norwich’s Castle Mall to get new name and new look

Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three car crash on ‘wet and slippery’ roads near Norwich

South Norfolk police were called to the incident on Keswick Road, in Cringleford, in the evening of Saturday, July 27. Photo: NORFOLK POLICE

‘Words of advice’ given to drivers over speeding

Words of advice given to drivers in Necton and Swaffham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Firefighters on the scene of large bonfire until early hours

Brand's Lane in Felthorpe. Photo: Google

Teachers blame tech for children starting school in nappies

Sarah Johnson, manager of the Norwich Montessori School at Colney, with four-year-olds from left, Florence Smith, Bea Morton-Tomas, and Bea's sister, two-year-old Edie. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Person hit by train between Norwich and London

A person has been hit by a train between Norwich and London. Pictured, a Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists