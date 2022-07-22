News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pioneering plane to take part in world-first display at Norfolk airshow

person

Staff Reporter

Published: 9:27 AM July 22, 2022
Pipistrel Velis which will appear at the Old Buckenham Airshow

Pipistrel Velis which will appear at the Old Buckenham Airshow - Credit: Old Buckenham Airshow

Organisers of the Old Buckenham Airshow are proclaiming a world's first after securing a pioneering aircraft to attend the event.

The Pipistrel Velis Electro is the world's first type approved electric aircraft and will take to the skies for a special display on July 30 and 31.

Aviation firm NEBO Air has brought fifty of these pioneering aircraft into the UK where they’re made available to flying schools and they’re a regular sight at Old Buckenham.

One of their students is Alex Reynier, who is also an accomplished airshow pilot, and he will take to the skies for a special display at the show.

Airshow boss Matt Wilkins said: "It’s become increasingly clear that it’s not just the first time an electric aircraft has been flown in a UK airshow, it’ll be the first time anywhere, ever."

The Velis will form part of the programme for both afternoons, along with highlights such as the RAF’s fearsome Typhoon, four WWII Spitfires, the RAF Falcons Parachute Team, the B-17 Flying Fortress and a host of others.


